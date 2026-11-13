Philadelphia tree advocates report progress on planting, with over 18,000 added in 3 years
The city aims to expand its tree canopy from 20% to 30%. Partners implementing the plan have not yet measured progress toward that goal.
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Philadelphia says it’s making progress toward becoming a leafier city.
It’s been three years since the city published the Philly Tree Plan, a roadmap for reversing the trend of tree loss and growing Philadelphia’s tree canopy.
Since then, the city, nonprofits and volunteer groups have planted more than 18,000 new trees and maintained close to double that amount, according to a progress report released Thursday.
“In these three years, we accomplished a tremendous amount, full stop,” said Kiasha Huling, director of Philly Tree Coalition, a group of residents, nonprofits and local government agencies partnering to implement the plan, at an event Thursday announcing the progress. “And we still have a ways to go.”
Between 2008 and 2018, Philadelphia lost 6% of its tree canopy, according to the city. Trees are unequally distributed, with poorer neighborhoods and those that were historically redlined having fewer trees. A lack of canopy leaves neighborhoods exposed to dangerous summer heat.
The Philly Tree Plan set a goal of increasing the city’s overall canopy from 20% to 30% over the next three decades.
The plan recommended creating a new city forester role to align efforts among agencies and hiring a sidewalk coordinator to support residents in repairing sidewalk damage caused by trees. It also recommended the city hire more staff to manage trees in city parks, focusing on proactive tree planting along commercial corridors, and investing more in tree maintenance.
The progress report released Thursday shows that the coalition is meeting or making progress toward many of those goals.
The coalition has not yet assessed the city’s overall tree canopy coverage. Huling said the group plans to do that in 2028.
Planting trees in areas with too few
The plan prescribed focusing tree planting and maintenance efforts in “priority areas” of the city with sparse tree cover as well as other factors including high heat exposure, poor air quality and high asthma rates. These areas include parts of North, Northeast, West, Southwest and South Philly.
SEAMAAC, a nonprofit serving refugee and immigrant communities, worked with the Philly Tree Coalition to increase tree cover in South Philly. According to Sabia Afroz, the nonprofit’s community development program manager, the group planted and is maintaining several Japanese maple and cherry trees in Mifflin Square Park as well as persimmon and pomegranate trees in a community garden the organization runs.
With staff who collectively speak over 55 languages, SEAMAAC engaged for over a year with business owners along the Seventh Street corridor and eventually convinced several to request that trees be planted by their storefronts, Afroz said. She described the progress as “amazing.”
“South Philly is absolutely densely populated, [with] row homes and nowhere to go and no trees,” she said.
The Philly Tree Coalition reported progress through the Department of Commerce’s Taking Care of Business program, which pays neighborhood cleaning ambassadors to care for trees and planted at least 850 new saplings along commercial corridors between 2023 and 2025.
A focus on maintaining trees
A major focus of the Philly Tree Plan is reducing the burden that street trees, planted in sidewalks, pose to residents and businesses. Poorly maintained or overly large trees can crack sidewalks and water service lines, which property owners are responsible for, and can turn people off from wanting trees on their blocks.
The coalition estimates that its partners performed upwards of 44,000 hours of tree maintenance during the first three years of the plan, caring for nearly 33,000 new or mature trees. Several coalition partners, including the Philadelphia Orchard Project and Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, began providing stipends to previously unpaid volunteers doing tree planting and maintenance.
Huling said good tree maintenance is key for building trust.
“[It] increases the confidence of residents that someone’s taking care of their trees,” Huling said. “Where people have previously maybe been opposed to trees on their blocks, they’re more amenable to having trees in their neighborhoods, and that’s where we need to grow our canopy the most.”
Room to grow
Coalition leaders acknowledge there is still work to be done.
Dennis Dorfman, a volunteer with Friends of Wharton Square Park and Point Breeze Tree Tenders, said that community groups need more support from the city and its large nonprofit partners to water young saplings for their first few years to ensure they survive.
Dorfman said he hauled buckets of water from a single tap in South Philadelphia’s Wharton Square Park to several red oaks planted there recently and described the process as difficult and time-consuming. He asked coalition leaders during Thursday’s event whether the city could provide a water truck or other infrastructure.
“We’re at this point where it’s sort of difficult to support these larger plantings, support these young trees, through that really important first couple of summers,” he said. “I feel like I need more support.”
In its report, the coalition reported no progress toward two goals: passing a new policy to expand the city’s heritage tree preservation law, which requires developers to either keep trees that are at least two feet wide and belong to a list of noninvasive trees or pay a fee; and increasing incentives for the preservation of large trees.
“Those goals around policy change are things that take time,” Huling said. “It takes political will. It takes civic interest.”
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