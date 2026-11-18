Philadelphia is deciding where to send its trash. Here’s how it decided landfilling and incineration have ‘essentially equal’ impact
A city consultant rated landfilling and incineration nearly equally. But the city’s evaluation of bids did not compare three companies’ toxic pollution levels.
Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.
Philadelphia City Council will soon decide where the city sends its trash into the 2030s.
During a hearing Wednesday, council members will discuss three waste disposal contracts that Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration wants to sign.
Despite opposition from environmental advocates who argue burning trash is unhealthy for people living nearby, Parker’s sanitation department proposed a new contract with Reworld, a company that incinerates a portion of the city’s trash at a controversial site in the city of Chester. Philadelphia has also proposed contracts with landfill operators WM and Republic.
In the process of evaluating these bids, the city considered environmental impacts for the first time. Scott McGrath, environmental planning director for the Department of Sanitation, said during a press conference in July that a consultant determined the sustainability of landfilling and incineration are “essentially equal.”
Bonnie Waites, a member of the advocacy group Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living who has lived about four blocks from the Reworld incinerator since it was built in the 1990s by a different company, worries the facility’s pollution is bad for her neighbors’ health. She said she occasionally smells a “foul” odor coming from the facility or trucks headed into it.
“It has to have some kind of impact,” Waites said. “It just doesn’t make sense that a community should be right here, and this humongous facility [is] just dumping on us.”
How did the city decide that landfilling and incineration are ‘essentially equal’?
During the July press conference, Elizabeth Lankenau, the then-director of the city’s Office of Sustainability who has since resigned, said her office reviewed research and spoke to experts to compare the two methods of waste disposal.
“There is not a clear consensus of the relative health and environmental impacts between incinerating and landfilling,” Lankenau said at the time.
The city also hired Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. to compare the two waste disposal methods on metrics including climate pollution, health risks, land use, resilience to extreme weather, transparency and long-term environmental liability.
Incineration scored lower than landfilling for its human health risks, level of toxicity and tendency to be located in communities already overburdened by pollution, but these scores were balanced out by incineration’s smaller physical footprint, ability to recover metals and generate electricity, and lower long-term environmental risks than landfilling.
Landfilling, with a gas collection and control system and energy recovery, ended up with a score of -5 and waste-to-energy incineration with a score of -4. A score of zero is considered “average,” with negative scores indicating worse outcomes.
How does the impact of WM, Reworld and Republic’s facilities compare?
The consultant also evaluated specific proposals from WM, Reworld and Republic. A scoring framework created by the consultant and provided to WHYY News by the sanitation department shows the city asked bidders about their facilities’ planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and their resilience to flooding. They also asked for information on odor, noise and health-related complaints, as well as measures they’ve taken to reduce their burden on communities disproportionately affected by pollution.
But the consultant did not compare the companies’ emissions of pollutants that can exacerbate asthma, act as neurotoxins or cause cancer. This is a “huge oversight,” said Sintana Vergara, an environmental engineer who studies waste and pollution at Swarthmore College who reviewed the consultant’s evaluation for WHYY News.
The city did compare emissions from Reworld’s incinerators in Chester and Plymouth Township over the past five years to these facilities’ permits, and found that they operated below state limits, said sanitation department spokesperson Keisha McCarty.
“Landfills are not required to monitor air emissions in the same manner, so this comparison was not possible,” McCarty wrote in an email.
However, records from the Environmental Protection Agency show that Reworld’s Chester facility has received several violations in recent years, including a nearly $90,000 penalty for a violation in 2023 and a roughly $178,000 penalty for a violation in 2024, both related to nitrogen oxides.
WM’s Fairless landfill has also received violations in recent years, including a penalty of nearly $75,000 over a 2024 violation related to carbon monoxide and a penalty of over $171,000 for violations in 2020 over pollutants including carbon monoxide, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides.
Republic’s Conestoga landfill received notices of violations from the state in 2023 and 2025 over compliance with air pollution rules, according to EPA records.
McCarty declined to share with WHYY News the full bids submitted by Reworld, Republic and WM, as well as the city consultant’s analysis of transportation emissions associated with the different disposal options. She said these documents are confidential until after the contracts are approved by City Council.
What do experts say about the health risks of landfilling and incineration?
Vergara said it’s difficult to compare the health and environmental impacts of landfilling and incineration generally because the two methods of waste disposal are so different.
“It depends on so, so, so many things,” Vergara said. Factors include the design of facilities, the type of trash being disposed of and how close people live to the facilities.
“Both options have some pretty heavy downsides,” said Jennifer Richmond-Bryant, a professor at North Carolina State University who studies human exposure to airborne pollutants.
Burning household trash, including plastics, can release planet-warming carbon dioxide, neurotoxic lead and mercury, and carcinogenic dioxins. Richmond-Bryant said it also releases sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and fine particles, which can exacerbate asthma and other respiratory conditions. Waste-to-energy plants have also been found to release airborne PFAS, synthetic compounds that don’t break down in the environment or the human body. Incinerators are equipped with controls that capture most of this pollution but do not eliminate it, Richmond-Bryant said.
“Even with those kinds of controls in place, if you’re disposing of thousands of tons of waste each year, the residual still adds up,” she said. “So it doesn’t mean that there’s no impact to the community.”
Landfills release carbon dioxide and methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. Landfill gas also includes trace amounts of carcinogenic benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, chlorinated hydrocarbons, PFAS and acetone, but these pollutants tend to be low enough in concentration at a landfill’s fenceline that they do not pose a health risk, said Morton Barlaz, a consultant for landfill owners including WM and a professor emeritus of environmental engineering at North Carolina State University.
The sprawling physical footprint of landfills can make it hard to quantify the pollution that leaks out of them, said Marco Castaldi, a professor of chemical engineering at the City College of New York who has received research funding from landfill and incineration companies.
Landfills often produce odors that can affect nearby residents. This often comes from uncontrolled landfill gas or the garbage entering a landfill, Barlaz said.
Landfills also produce leachate, or liquid runoff that contains residue from everything people throw away, including pharmaceuticals, flame retardants and insecticides, Barlaz said. Leachate can leak into nearby waterways but is generally collected and processed in a wastewater treatment plant, he said.
Both landfills and incinerators produce air pollution if they use diesel trucks to transport the waste, but these emissions tend to be small compared to that of the stationary facilities themselves, Vergara said.
Asked about their facilities’ health risks, emissions and pollution controls, Reworld declined to comment, while WM did not respond. Republic spokesperson Yessica del Rincon said that the company’s Modern and Conestoga landfills in Pennsylvania “operate safely, in compliance with regulatory requirements and utilize comprehensive environmental controls designed to help protect the environment and the communities they serve.”
On its website, Reworld says it operates far below federal standards for toxic heavy metals, dioxins and particulate matter, and that its Chester incinerator produced enough electricity last year to power 51,000 homes, which might have otherwise been powered by fossil fuels.
While it’s difficult to directly compare the health impacts of each disposal method, Vergara sees waste incineration as “riskier” than landfilling because it requires pollution control devices to work “24/7 at their optimal capacity.”
“Hands down, I’d rather live near a landfill,” Vergara said. “Because the pollutants that are produced are not as toxic.”
Subscribe to PlanPhilly
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.