What do experts say about the health risks of landfilling and incineration?

Vergara said it’s difficult to compare the health and environmental impacts of landfilling and incineration generally because the two methods of waste disposal are so different.

“It depends on so, so, so many things,” Vergara said. Factors include the design of facilities, the type of trash being disposed of and how close people live to the facilities.

“Both options have some pretty heavy downsides,” said Jennifer Richmond-Bryant, a professor at North Carolina State University who studies human exposure to airborne pollutants.

Burning household trash, including plastics, can release planet-warming carbon dioxide, neurotoxic lead and mercury, and carcinogenic dioxins. Richmond-Bryant said it also releases sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and fine particles, which can exacerbate asthma and other respiratory conditions. Waste-to-energy plants have also been found to release airborne PFAS, synthetic compounds that don’t break down in the environment or the human body. Incinerators are equipped with controls that capture most of this pollution but do not eliminate it, Richmond-Bryant said.

“Even with those kinds of controls in place, if you’re disposing of thousands of tons of waste each year, the residual still adds up,” she said. “So it doesn’t mean that there’s no impact to the community.”

Landfills release carbon dioxide and methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. Landfill gas also includes trace amounts of carcinogenic benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, chlorinated hydrocarbons, PFAS and acetone, but these pollutants tend to be low enough in concentration at a landfill’s fenceline that they do not pose a health risk, said Morton Barlaz, a consultant for landfill owners including WM and a professor emeritus of environmental engineering at North Carolina State University.

The sprawling physical footprint of landfills can make it hard to quantify the pollution that leaks out of them, said Marco Castaldi, a professor of chemical engineering at the City College of New York who has received research funding from landfill and incineration companies.

Landfills often produce odors that can affect nearby residents. This often comes from uncontrolled landfill gas or the garbage entering a landfill, Barlaz said.

Landfills also produce leachate, or liquid runoff that contains residue from everything people throw away, including pharmaceuticals, flame retardants and insecticides, Barlaz said. Leachate can leak into nearby waterways but is generally collected and processed in a wastewater treatment plant, he said.

Both landfills and incinerators produce air pollution if they use diesel trucks to transport the waste, but these emissions tend to be small compared to that of the stationary facilities themselves, Vergara said.

Asked about their facilities’ health risks, emissions and pollution controls, Reworld declined to comment, while WM did not respond. Republic spokesperson Yessica del Rincon said that the company’s Modern and Conestoga landfills in Pennsylvania “operate safely, in compliance with regulatory requirements and utilize comprehensive environmental controls designed to help protect the environment and the communities they serve.”

On its website, Reworld says it operates far below federal standards for toxic heavy metals, dioxins and particulate matter, and that its Chester incinerator produced enough electricity last year to power 51,000 homes, which might have otherwise been powered by fossil fuels.

While it’s difficult to directly compare the health impacts of each disposal method, Vergara sees waste incineration as “riskier” than landfilling because it requires pollution control devices to work “24/7 at their optimal capacity.”

“Hands down, I’d rather live near a landfill,” Vergara said. “Because the pollutants that are produced are not as toxic.”