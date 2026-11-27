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Philadelphia’s museums and attractions saw a huge surge of visitors this summer, validating the hopes of America250 planners — even if the gains were somewhat unevenly distributed.

Historically themed sites in and around Independence Mall saw some of the biggest increases compared to summer 2025, according to figures provided to WHYY. The National Constitution Center saw attendance more than double in July, and foot traffic on the mall itself was about eight times higher, the National Park Service reported.

“It was crazy to see, just coming out each morning to see the lines wrapping around Independence Hall,” said Lisa Deats, a senior vice president at Historic Philadelphia, which hosted a bumper crop of visitors at Betsy Ross House. “It was certainly some of the best numbers that we’ve had, possibly ever.”

At the same time, summer visits to Franklin Square, where the organization has a carousel, mini-golf course and burger stand, actually fell sharply below last year’s numbers, perhaps because regional visitors chose to party at the free FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill instead, Deats said.

“It was just a different traffic pattern in that regard,” she said. “It’s not to say that we didn’t get the people coming out. We just didn’t get the volume that we’re sometimes used to.”

In addition, international tourism to Philadelphia fell last year, so for some places, including a few within Independence National Historical Park, this year’s surge may have represented a return to pre-2025 norms rather than an unusual increase in visitors.

Within the national park, a subset of sites tracked by the National Park Service had 14% more people come through during the first nine months of 2026 than in 2025 — but visits came in at 12% below the same period in 2024.