The crowds came for America250, and most Philly museums and historic sites saw the payoff
Attendance soared at many of Philadelphia's historic sites, but some attractions lost visitors, and others remained at or below 2024 levels.
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Philadelphia’s museums and attractions saw a huge surge of visitors this summer, validating the hopes of America250 planners — even if the gains were somewhat unevenly distributed.
Historically themed sites in and around Independence Mall saw some of the biggest increases compared to summer 2025, according to figures provided to WHYY. The National Constitution Center saw attendance more than double in July, and foot traffic on the mall itself was about eight times higher, the National Park Service reported.
“It was crazy to see, just coming out each morning to see the lines wrapping around Independence Hall,” said Lisa Deats, a senior vice president at Historic Philadelphia, which hosted a bumper crop of visitors at Betsy Ross House. “It was certainly some of the best numbers that we’ve had, possibly ever.”
At the same time, summer visits to Franklin Square, where the organization has a carousel, mini-golf course and burger stand, actually fell sharply below last year’s numbers, perhaps because regional visitors chose to party at the free FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill instead, Deats said.
“It was just a different traffic pattern in that regard,” she said. “It’s not to say that we didn’t get the people coming out. We just didn’t get the volume that we’re sometimes used to.”
In addition, international tourism to Philadelphia fell last year, so for some places, including a few within Independence National Historical Park, this year’s surge may have represented a return to pre-2025 norms rather than an unusual increase in visitors.
Within the national park, a subset of sites tracked by the National Park Service had 14% more people come through during the first nine months of 2026 than in 2025 — but visits came in at 12% below the same period in 2024.
Uncertainty first, followed by a boom
City officials and leaders of cultural organizations had been preparing for years for America’s semiquincentennial, or the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the FIFA World Cup. But they still were not sure how many people would actually come to Philadelphia.
Some were concerned that the previous year’s drop in Canadian and other foreign visitors, in response to the federal immigration crackdown, visa restrictions and tariffs, might recur.
“We certainly expected there to be some surge in visitation because of America250, but there were also other concerns, too, that there was going to be a decrease in international tourism because of the political climate and stuff like that,” Norris said.
Planners were also aware of the mixed success of the 1976 bicentennial, which drew an estimated 2 million people for Fourth of July celebrations but resulted in fewer overall visitors that year than had been projected.
However, as early as last fall, there were already signs at some attractions that something special was happening.
“I assumed the 250th bump would start in the spring, and actually, by last October, it seemed like people were coming earlier,” said Scott Stephenson, president and CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution. The 9-year-old museum on South Third Street saw a bump in visitors that month and every month after, he said.
Looking just at the summer, from May through September, the museum had more than 114,000 visitors, a 32% increase from the same period in 2025. In July, 29,000 came through its doors, a 61% jump from a year earlier. It had its busiest ever three-day period on the Fourth of July weekend.
Stephenson said visits are heavily driven by word-of-mouth referrals from friends and family, and he’s hopeful this summer’s big numbers lead to a permanently higher level of attendance.
“It’s giving people a reason to make sure that, if you’re coming to Philadelphia, this is on the must-do list,” he said.
The commemoration of the semiquincentennial also brought unprecedented crowds to Carpenters’ Hall, a historic building within Independence National Historic Park that can only fit 125 people at a time.
Somehow, the snug two-story attraction — which offers air-conditioning and free admission — managed to host more than 7,700 visitors in a five-day period.
“It was nuts,” executive director Michael Norris said. “We really blew past any records, and we certainly set a single-day record on July 4, which was over 3,000 people just on that day.”
Millions of summer visitors
Philadelphia as a whole saw 20.9 million out-of-town visitors from around the U.S. in the first nine months of 2026, according to estimates from phone-tracking service Placer that were provided by Visit Philly, the city’s tourism agency.
That represents an increase of 800,000, or about 4%, from the same period in 2025. The figure does not include foreign visitors to the city, who typically number more than a million annually, according to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Center City, from river to river, saw 1.1 million domestic visitors over the five summer months, according to Placer data from Center City District — a 6% increase compared to a year earlier. They include 213,000 in July, a 10% increase.
The National Park Service estimates trips to Independence Mall more than tripled to 230,000 in the first nine months of the year, and were about eight times higher in July than a year earlier.
“We had long lines of people waiting, reportedly, for hours to enter Independence Hall,” park Superintendent Steve Sims said. “They had positive attitudes and they loved just being here ‘in the place where it happened,’ if you will.”
The National Constitution Center had 89,000 visitors from May to September, a 40% increase. In July, more than twice as many people came through the doors as during the same period a year earlier.
“We knew that people would be coming to the historic district, and being that we’re right in the middle of all that, we felt as though we had a really great opportunity to roll out the red carpet,” interim CEO Vince Stango said.
The interactive museum debuted two new galleries, expanded its hours and offered free admission on some days, he said. When the city’s Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on the Fourth of July was moved into the center due to the heat, the building saw about 6,000 visitors on that day alone.
For some, visits doubled in July
Other museums and attractions also had big jumps in attendance from a year earlier.
- The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History saw visitation double in July and increase 63% over the five summer months, a spokesperson said.
- The museum at the Science History Institute, on Chestnut Street near the Museum of the American Revolution, reported 11,335 visitors over the summer, a 47% increase. Attendance more than doubled in July.
- Carpenters’ Hall recorded 22,527 visitors during the five summer months, 42% more than in the same period a year earlier, according to National Park Service data. Visits rose 89% in July.
- The African American Museum in Philadelphia reported 43% more visitors from May to August, before temporarily closing in September to install a new exhibit.
- The Philadelphia Museum of Art hosted nearly 325,000 guests during the five summer months, a 16% increase, with a particularly big gain of 34% in July.
- Historic Philadelphia’s Betsy Ross House had more than 50,000 visitors, a 16% increase. Visits in July alone rose 29%, and the organization’s “Once Upon a Nation” educational programs welcomed nearly 106,000 participants, a 48% increase from 2025.
- Christ Church had about 30,500 summer visitors, a 7% increase. Attendance was 12% higher in July.
- Reading Terminal counted 2.8 million people coming through its doors over the summer, which includes repeat visitors. That’s a 13% increase. There were 649,000 visits in July, a 27% increase.
Recovering from the 2025 drop
The soaring visitor numbers come with caveats, including last year’s decline in international tourism. For some attractions, this summer’s figures represented a recovery rather than a historic increase.
Independence National Historic Park, for example, reported about 343,000 visits in July for a collection of sites including the Liberty Bell Center, the National Constitution Center and Independence Mall. While that’s 40% more than July 2025, it’s just 4% higher than July 2024, according to federal data.
Over the first nine months of this year, those destinations had a combined 1.9 million total visits. That’s a 14% increase from a year earlier — but a 12% drop from the nearly 2.2 million visits reported for the same period of 2024. And visits to the Liberty Bell were down 35% compared to two years earlier.
The attendance changes were also bumpy over the course of the summer.
While the Philadelphia Museum of Art saw increases in visitation overall, the numbers were nearly flat in June and August. Other organizations saw similar patterns: Christ Church had small declines in June and August, and the Science History Institute reported a 22% drop in June before a big jump the following month.
A few attractions saw significant decreases. At the U.S. Mint, the visitor’s entrance was obscured by construction fencing over the summer, which apparently contributed to a roughly 12% drop in July visits compared to the average of recent Julys, a spokesperson said. In September, however, they shot up about 28%.
Franklin Square saw 24% fewer visitors, and ticket sales for its annual Chinese Lantern Festival were off by more than a third. Deats attributed the declines to various factors, including the FIFA Fan Festival, very hot weather around the Fourth of July and local visitors’ inclination to avoid crowds of soccer fans here for international matches.
The World Cup may have also affected visits to Reading Terminal Market, director of marketing Maria DeLuca said. “Overall, RTM is happy with the year-over-year growth in visitation. However, we feel we lost visits from the local community who may have stayed away due to FIFA and heavy summer traffic, as reported by our purveyors,” she said.
In addition, it’s unclear how organizations further from the historic district fared. Two of the city’s biggest attractions, Eastern State Penitentiary and the Franklin Institute, declined requests from WHYY to share data on their summer attendance.
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