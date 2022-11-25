Before New York’s famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, there was the one put on by Gimbels department store. And it was right here in Philadelphia.

The nation’s first Thanksgiving Day parade was a 15-car motorcade that rolled down Market Street in 1920.

This year’s parade — the 103rd — followed a different route. It started at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, and wound its way to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before it ended at the Art Museum.

WHYY photographers caught it all: Balloons of beloved children’s characters, Santa and his reindeer, as well as performances from The Spinners and C+C Music Factory, Philadanco, Carson Kressley, and Blue Man Group.