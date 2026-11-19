Philadelphia will host two professional women’s hockey games in February and April
Philadelphia is one of nine cities holding their first ever Takeover Tour game. General ticket sales start on Nov. 24.
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Philadelphia will host two professional women’s hockey games at Xfinity Mobile Arena next year as part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League Takeover Tour.
The PWHL will feature 24 games across 19 cities throughout North America, with Philadelphia being one of nine cities holding their first ever Takeover Tour game.
On Feb. 13, the Vancouver Goldeneyes will play the San Jose Sea Lions at 1 p.m. On Apr. 10, the tour’s final day, the New York Sirens will go up against the Toronto Sceptres at 7:30 p.m.
“The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets,” Amy Scheer, the PWHL executive vice president of business operations, said in a statement.
The PWHL debuted in 2024 and throughout its first two Takeover Tours saw more than 323,000 fans attend those games, the league said in a statement. Back in April, the league set the U.S. arena attendance record for a women’s hockey game at Madison Square Garden with more than 18,000 fans.
“Through meaningful community engagement surrounding the games, we’re inspiring the next generation of players and making hockey more accessible to communities and fans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it,” Scheer said.
Presale tickets will be available Monday, Nov. 23. On the other side of the state, Pittsburgh will host a game between the Seattle Torrent and the San Jose Sea Lions at PPG Paints Arena at 2 p.m.
The league’s regular season kicks off with three games on Dec. 5.
Philadelphia will also welcome back Unrivaled Basketball, a professional 3-on-3 women’s league, on Feb. 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Earlier this year, the league sold out the venue with 21,490 fans setting all-time attendance records while also marking the first women’s professional basketball games played in Philadelphia since 1998.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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