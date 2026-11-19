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Philadelphia will host two professional women’s hockey games at Xfinity Mobile Arena next year as part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League Takeover Tour.

The PWHL will feature 24 games across 19 cities throughout North America, with Philadelphia being one of nine cities holding their first ever Takeover Tour game.

On Feb. 13, the Vancouver Goldeneyes will play the San Jose Sea Lions at 1 p.m. On Apr. 10, the tour’s final day, the New York Sirens will go up against the Toronto Sceptres at 7:30 p.m.

“The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets,” Amy Scheer, the PWHL executive vice president of business operations, said in a statement.