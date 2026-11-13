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Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Bryce Harper is selling his farmhouse in Haddonfield, New Jersey. The 6,200-square-foot residence, which has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, is situated on one-third of an acre close to downtown Haddonfield.

The home, listed at $4,500,000, showcases oak hardwood floors, craftsman doors and a dramatic brick fireplace. The primary suite has two large walk in closets, a spacious sitting area and an expansive master bathroom. There is also a private guest or nanny suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet.

The gourmet kitchen has many amenities including a subzero refrigerator and freezer, and a separate wine-beverage refrigerator.

The outdoor area features a fully gated yard, an expansive brick patio and a screened-in porch. The finished basement has a workout room and additional living space.