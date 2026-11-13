Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Bryce Harper is selling his luxury farmhouse in Haddonfield, New Jersey. Where is he headed?
There is no word where the first baseman and his family are moving, but there’s speculation it could be closer to Philadelphia.
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Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Bryce Harper is selling his farmhouse in Haddonfield, New Jersey. The 6,200-square-foot residence, which has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, is situated on one-third of an acre close to downtown Haddonfield.
The home, listed at $4,500,000, showcases oak hardwood floors, craftsman doors and a dramatic brick fireplace. The primary suite has two large walk in closets, a spacious sitting area and an expansive master bathroom. There is also a private guest or nanny suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet.
The gourmet kitchen has many amenities including a subzero refrigerator and freezer, and a separate wine-beverage refrigerator.
The outdoor area features a fully gated yard, an expansive brick patio and a screened-in porch. The finished basement has a workout room and additional living space.
Why is the home being sold?
There is no word why Harper, who is married with four children, is selling the home, but there is speculation he may be moving closer to where he works, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Haddonfield, located in Camden County, is about 10 miles from Philadelphia.
Bryce Harper earns $26 million per year in base salary, as part of his 13-year, $330 million contract he signed with the Phillies in 2019.
The first baseman has a lifetime batting average of .279, with 392 career home runs in 15 seasons in the MLB between the Phillies and Washington Nationals.
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