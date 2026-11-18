From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Orchestra has completed the formal part of its Asia tour with the full ensemble, as most members returned to Philadelphia on Monday.

Ten musicians remain in China to play small-ensemble residencies at events in Shenzhen and Shanghai, which puts them at the center of a global political moment.

In Shenzhen, President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have agreed to an unprecedented trilateral meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, global economic summit. The orchestra will be there to promote music as an agent of cultural diplomacy.

“Hopefully the music that we’re making will get noticed and will emphasize the point that we believe in,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “Music can convey something deeper than words, something deeper than politics.”

For 53 years, the Philadelphia Orchestra has been touring China with a mission of forging bonds between the U.S. and China. Since its initial trip in 1973 as the first Western orchestra to enter Communist China at the behest of the U.S. Department of State under former President Richard Nixon, the orchestra has been proactively developing relationships in China at both high diplomatic levels and with boots-on-the-ground masterclasses with Chinese musicians.

At APEC, the orchestra’s ensemble will perform in front of delegates and business leaders at events arranged well before the presidential summit was announced.

Topics that may be discussed include the American war in Iran, the Russian war in Ukraine, the commercial development of artificial intelligence technology and what role the Chinese government may have had in spying on the former leader of Nvidia, Jensen Huang.

From the orchestra’s perspective, the details of the meeting are less important than fostering international relationships.

“Every time we play here, music transcends everything else that’s going on,” said Marvin Moon, a violist in the orchestra. “We’re only here for that reason. I’ve met so many musician friends here, who live here and play here. That’s the real goal, to share music.”