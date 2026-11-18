Philadelphia Orchestra will cross paths with President Trump during summit in China
The orchestra is wrapping up its Asia tour in Shenzhen as global leaders meet up for a summit in the city.
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The Philadelphia Orchestra has completed the formal part of its Asia tour with the full ensemble, as most members returned to Philadelphia on Monday.
Ten musicians remain in China to play small-ensemble residencies at events in Shenzhen and Shanghai, which puts them at the center of a global political moment.
In Shenzhen, President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have agreed to an unprecedented trilateral meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, global economic summit. The orchestra will be there to promote music as an agent of cultural diplomacy.
“Hopefully the music that we’re making will get noticed and will emphasize the point that we believe in,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “Music can convey something deeper than words, something deeper than politics.”
For 53 years, the Philadelphia Orchestra has been touring China with a mission of forging bonds between the U.S. and China. Since its initial trip in 1973 as the first Western orchestra to enter Communist China at the behest of the U.S. Department of State under former President Richard Nixon, the orchestra has been proactively developing relationships in China at both high diplomatic levels and with boots-on-the-ground masterclasses with Chinese musicians.
At APEC, the orchestra’s ensemble will perform in front of delegates and business leaders at events arranged well before the presidential summit was announced.
Topics that may be discussed include the American war in Iran, the Russian war in Ukraine, the commercial development of artificial intelligence technology and what role the Chinese government may have had in spying on the former leader of Nvidia, Jensen Huang.
From the orchestra’s perspective, the details of the meeting are less important than fostering international relationships.
“Every time we play here, music transcends everything else that’s going on,” said Marvin Moon, a violist in the orchestra. “We’re only here for that reason. I’ve met so many musician friends here, who live here and play here. That’s the real goal, to share music.”
Making friends through music
One way the orchestra connects with Chinese musicians is through a masterclass at Beijing’s Central Conservatory of Music, where tour conductor Marin Alsop met with aspiring conductors to give pointers on their craft. With the conservatory’s full orchestra on hand, Alsop critiqued the young conductor’s techniques.
“Stop hiding behind the score,” Alsop told Jiang Tian, who was paying too much attention to sheet music on the podium.
Alsop took the score, forcing Tian to look at the musicians instead.
“You know the music,” Alsop told him. “Look at them.”
Alsop said in an interview that she was not telling the young conductors what they were doing wrong, but trying to help them be more confident in their choices.
“Conducting’s not really about wrong or right,” she said. “It’s about: How can you be more helpful? How can you be more expressive? How can you convey the composer’s message in a more effective way?”
A key aspect of the orchestra’s cultural diplomacy mission in China is repeated visits that build deeper relationships over time.
Also taking pointers from Alsop was Jong-Jie Yin, 25, an assistant conductor with the China National Symphony and an occasional guest conductor with orchestras in Europe. He met with the Philadelphia Orchestra during a previous visit to the conservatory with Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
“The last time we had this opportunity to have this kind of meet with the musicians from America, it was probably before COVID. I miss them a lot,” he said. “It’s very good to have this communication, musicians working together. Not only teaching, but it’s very good through music that we make friends.”
Finding personal connections in China
Alsop regards teaching as an important part of her professional practice. She herself was mentored by the legendary Leonard Bernstein, whom she credits for helping make her the artist she is today. She pays that forward to students, particularly women aspiring to be conductors and the Chinese students she met through the Philadelphia Orchestra.
“I think the impression we have as Westerners is that the culture here is extraordinarily disciplined, so the technical level is very high but maybe the individual expression isn’t as compelling, perhaps, as ours,” she said after the class. “But I found that not to be true at all. These young musicians were extremely expressive, very emotive. It was really exciting.”
Alsop will not be traveling with members of the orchestra to Shenzhen. The players will perform as quartets and quintets, which do not require a conductor. While they likely will not have a world leader in the audience, Fleur said he hopes some of the energy of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s cultural diplomacy will permeate the space.
“It will help show that no matter where you’re from, no matter what your background is, that we’re all just people trying to find connection, trying to find satisfaction, trying to find a better life,” he said. “If that message somehow trickles up through the people that are having some of these very high-level conversations, then we’ve done our job.”
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