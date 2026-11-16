One connection at a time: How 16 visits to China has united Philadelphia Orchestra members with residents in Asia
A new generation of musicians is taking the vanguard of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s ongoing musical exchange in China.Listen 2:47
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How many times has Joseph Conyers, the Philadelphia Orchestra’s principal bass player, been to China?
“Good question. I don’t know,” Conyers said. “We’ve come a lot.”
For the record, Conyers is currently on his sixth tour of China since joining the orchestra in 2010. That is frequent enough for him to have internalized Beijing.
“So much so that I know where things are in the basement of the hotel in Beijing, how to take the subway,” he said. “All those things are preset in my brain.”
Conyers is on the orchestra’s 16th tour of Asia since the historic 1973 visit as the first Western orchestra to enter communist China. The current tour has taken it through Seoul, South Korea, and Haikou, China, and will formally end in Beijing on Monday, Nov. 16. Smaller ensembles of musicians will continue to Shenzhen and Shanghai.
The frequency of the visits, roughly every other year, is deliberate. For almost 15 years, the orchestra has been building partnerships with cultural and government entities in China to create a system of cultural diplomacy, using residency concerts and master classes to forge bonds between musicians.
That mission now has financial backing. David Cohen, the former ambassador to Canada, joined the orchestra’s board earlier this year and recently donated over $10 million to support, among other interests, the orchestra’s long-term project of international cultural diplomacy through its China tours.
“That is more visits to China than any other orchestra in the United States,” Cohen said. “This is something we’re famous for. For me, it demonstrates some of the real power of music.”
Music is the universal language. Or is it?
Through a partnership with Hainan Airlines, which is sponsoring the Philadelphia Orchestra with a chartered jet for its Asia tour, the orchestra spent two days in Hainan Province in the city of Haikou.
During that stay, a quintet of brass players visited Hainan University to sit in with the school’s student orchestra. The afternoon concert filled the campus concert hall.
This was associate principal trumpet player Travis Peterson’s first trip to China. He joined the orchestra just last summer. Although he did not talk much with the Chinese students, they could still find common ground.
“There’s a language barrier, so we were not really able to communicate with them, but as the cliche goes: Music transcends language,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s a saying, I may have just made that up. But it’s the essence of that.”
Peterson is paraphrasing poet Henry Wordsworth Longfellow’s quote “Music is the universal language of mankind,” which he wrote in 1835. It’s an idea that has recently been backed up by data.
While orchestras have traveled to Hainan to play at the Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center, the island does not have its own professional orchestra. Jerry Zhang, who is studying clarinet at Hainan University, had never seen a major orchestra perform until the Philadelphia Orchestra came to Haikou for the first time in 2024.
“That really shocked me because that was my first time to see that kind of world-class orchestra,” Zhang said. “I had never seen that before. That was a very impressive experience for myself.”
Peterson sympathizes with that. He said his upbringing in rural Minnesota mimics Zhang’s.
“I grew up on a dairy farm. I didn’t have access to classical music,” Peterson said. “I heard it on the radio, but that’s what this reminds me of. If I had access to something like the Philadelphia Orchestra when I was a kid, my mind would have been blown. It would have been such a special thing. Even if I didn’t know what the Philadelphia Orchestra stood for, the prestige that they have, it still would have blown my mind.”
The orchestra’s brand of cultural diplomacy has been personal since 1973. Violinist Davyd Booth was on that original tour and is still a member of the orchestra and is in China now. He remembered that, 53 years ago, government officials for the U.S. and China tried to keep performers and audiences separated.
“The first time we were here, we were told not to interact with the Chinese people and apparently they were told the same thing,” he said. “This lasted about two seconds. Both parties were interested in finding out about the other people.”
“That first time, people played a lot of games, sports. One thing that was particularly popular was playing poker,” Booth said. “It’s a saying that ‘Music is the universal language,’ but after these Chinese tours, I think the universal language is really poker.”
Cultural diplomacy gets personal
In addition to Booth, there is one other current member of the orchestra who was part of the original 1973 China tour: violist Renard Edwards. He has seen firsthand Beijing develop from what was a largely agrarian city into one of the largest and most cosmopolitan cities in the world. The current population of Beijing, about 21 million, is slightly larger than the state of New York.
On that first trip, the Philadelphia Orchestra were given special treatment by the Chinese government to visit sites that, at the time, were normally closed to the public.
“In ‘73 we were taken to the Great Wall. All you felt was the wind and all you heard was birds,” he said. “In the second visit in ‘93, when everyone was allowed, it was treated like an amusement park. People climbing over everything and selling T-shirts, ‘I climbed the Great Wall’ that they sold for a dollar. A complete flip.”
“I preferred it the earlier way in ‘73, when you felt as though you were on assignment by the emperor to guard this tower and there was nothing there to disturb you but nature.”
Edwards, now 82, said he does not plan to go on any more adventures between performances in China.
“I prefer to stay in the hotel and enjoy the comforts of the hotel,” he said. “I’ve done all of my trekking. I can’t do it anymore.”
But to cellist Yumi Kendall, China is still an adventure. She has visited seven times in her 23 years with the orchestra and said it still feels new.
“Musically speaking, we always have more to learn,” she said. “Herbert Blomstedt just passed away, this revered conductor whom we loved to work with. In his 90s, he had this beautiful approach of what I call beginner’s mindset: We always have more to learn from the score, from the music, from our understanding.”
“The curiosity and humility that comes from that mindset is a beautiful recipe for lifelong musical fulfillment,” Kendall said. “Maybe that’s why I’m 23 years in and feel like, ‘Wow! I’ve just started!’”
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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