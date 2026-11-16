Music is the universal language. Or is it?

Through a partnership with Hainan Airlines, which is sponsoring the Philadelphia Orchestra with a chartered jet for its Asia tour, the orchestra spent two days in Hainan Province in the city of Haikou.

During that stay, a quintet of brass players visited Hainan University to sit in with the school’s student orchestra. The afternoon concert filled the campus concert hall.

This was associate principal trumpet player Travis Peterson’s first trip to China. He joined the orchestra just last summer. Although he did not talk much with the Chinese students, they could still find common ground.

“There’s a language barrier, so we were not really able to communicate with them, but as the cliche goes: Music transcends language,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s a saying, I may have just made that up. But it’s the essence of that.”

Peterson is paraphrasing poet Henry Wordsworth Longfellow’s quote “Music is the universal language of mankind,” which he wrote in 1835. It’s an idea that has recently been backed up by data.

While orchestras have traveled to Hainan to play at the Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center, the island does not have its own professional orchestra. Jerry Zhang, who is studying clarinet at Hainan University, had never seen a major orchestra perform until the Philadelphia Orchestra came to Haikou for the first time in 2024.

“That really shocked me because that was my first time to see that kind of world-class orchestra,” Zhang said. “I had never seen that before. That was a very impressive experience for myself.”

Peterson sympathizes with that. He said his upbringing in rural Minnesota mimics Zhang’s.

“I grew up on a dairy farm. I didn’t have access to classical music,” Peterson said. “I heard it on the radio, but that’s what this reminds me of. If I had access to something like the Philadelphia Orchestra when I was a kid, my mind would have been blown. It would have been such a special thing. Even if I didn’t know what the Philadelphia Orchestra stood for, the prestige that they have, it still would have blown my mind.”

The orchestra’s brand of cultural diplomacy has been personal since 1973. Violinist Davyd Booth was on that original tour and is still a member of the orchestra and is in China now. He remembered that, 53 years ago, government officials for the U.S. and China tried to keep performers and audiences separated.

“The first time we were here, we were told not to interact with the Chinese people and apparently they were told the same thing,” he said. “This lasted about two seconds. Both parties were interested in finding out about the other people.”

“That first time, people played a lot of games, sports. One thing that was particularly popular was playing poker,” Booth said. “It’s a saying that ‘Music is the universal language,’ but after these Chinese tours, I think the universal language is really poker.”