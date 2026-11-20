The Philadelphia Orchestra draws younger Chinese fans on its Asia tour
With the conclusion of the full orchestra’s 14th tour of Asia, the impact of the group’s original 1973 visit rippled across two generations.
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The Philadelphia Orchestra played the final concert of its recent Asia tour at the Beijing Performing Arts Centre, a massive newly constructed complex in the city’s Tongzhou district meant to anchor a new cultural district 20 miles from the center of Beijing.
The afternoon performance did not sell out, but as the musicians left the backstage door to their charter bus, dozens of young Chinese fans crowded the exit behind a barricade. They cheered the departing musicians and clamored for photos and autographs.
It had been 53 years since the orchestra’s landmark visit as the first Western orchestra to visit Communist China, and that historic tour made a lasting impression on the citizenry. Two generations later, that impact does not seem to have diminished.
“Think of the largest events of our lifetime that we remember, particularly pop culture. This was such a historic event,” said Joseph Conyers, the orchestra’s principal bass player, of the 1973 visit. “It’s neat to go to a place where that still resonates.”
The dream of playing with the Philadelphia Orchestra
One reason young Chinese people are still enthused about a foreign orchestra that once visited their grandparents is that it keeps coming back. Since 2012, the orchestra has doubled down on the diplomatic promise of the original 1973 visit by proactively developing partnerships with Chinese schools and cultural institutions.
The orchestra returns about every two years. In addition to concerts, it schedules small pop-up performances, masterclass workshops and side-by-side concerts at universities to forge bonds between U.S. and Chinese musicians. After 14 visits as a full orchestra, or 17 visits including smaller ensembles, the Philadelphia Orchestra visits China more than any other foreign orchestra in the world.
While visiting Haikou, China, on the Asia tour, some members of the orchestra spent an afternoon at Hainan University to sit in with the student orchestra during a campus concert. Jerry Zhang, a 20-year-old student who is studying clarinet at the university, said it was his childhood dream to play with the Philadelphians.
“I have an imagination when I was a kid to go to Philadelphia,” he said. “I saw an advertisement for the Philadelphia Orchestra and I imagined that, ‘Oh, they’re such skillful and passionate musicians. I want to collaborate with them.’ That was my dream.”
Philadelphia is where Chinese musical stars train
Yangyang Ruan, a Shanghai-based pianist and influencer with 1.5 million followers on Chinese social media, trained at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia. He has been asked by Philadelphia’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to be an ambassador for the city.
Yangyang said younger Chinese people see their musical heroes having relationships with Philadelphia.
“The education from Philadelphia is so important. The most famous musicians in China come from Philadelphia and Curtis: Lang Lang, Yuja [Wang],” he said. “I think people get to know this city more and more, get to know the orchestra more and more because of the musicians. The bond is never loosened. It’s getting tighter and tighter.”
Lang Lang, a superstar of the classical world, has just joined the Philadelphia Orchestra as an honorary trustee.
“Philadelphia is where I grew as a young musician, and the Philadelphia Orchestra has been part of my life since my very first performances with it,” Lang Lang said in a statement. “I am proud to help share the transformative power of music and the joy of music education with new generations of audiences here and around the world.”
Lifting up the youngest generation
During the recent tour of China, a Chinese couple living in Tokyo reached out to the orchestra’s assistant principal cellist, Yumi Kendall, with a request: Could they fly into Beijing with their 7-year-old daughter, Amy, and rendezvous with Kendell for a cello lesson at her hotel?
Kendall, who teaches at the Curtis Institute, was so taken by their commitment to their daughter’s musical education that she gave them two lessons, one on each day of her stay in Beijing.
“When her parents reached out to me I asked some questions,” Kendall said. “I know that traveling to Beijing is not something that necessarily comes easily to them, but they’re clearly a very dedicated and warm family. These are very important values to me in knowing what will be a good long-term investment for their daughter.”
Amy’s parents, Xuan and Jin Liu Wang, are both piano players with an older daughter who plays violin. Xuan said he encouraged Amy to pick up cello because “our family lacks a bass section.”
Kendall agreed to give Amy lessons because she sees the young girl has “fire.”
“One might call it just a simple energy that comes out,” Kendall explained. “I mean, she’s 7. I’m open about how we might sense that energy. But she clearly loves playing and that fire needs to be fed.”
Wang sought out Kendall because Amy needed to know the fundamentals of cello, how to hold the instrument and bow it so as not to knock her knees. The 7-year-old played an appropriately sized cello but was quickly growing. Amy needs to know how to properly wrangle the cello as she and the instrument become larger in time.
“She bluntly pointed out the problem with Amy’s cello stand — her leg,” Wang said. “This is exactly where I felt she was lacking. Teacher Yumi hit the nail on the head.”
Forefront on Kendall’s mind was developing Amy’s talent in a way that could be sustainable, so that young enthusiasm for classical music can blossom into a lifelong passion.
Her advice? Practice less. Kendall taught Amy some tips on optimizing practice time to leave more hours in the day for the playground.
“I may be the only teacher in the world who says, ‘Please practice less and go live more, make friends, play outside,’” Kendall said. “This is how you practice efficiently because all those life things will then feed into her music-making with the good, long life in mind.”
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