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The Philadelphia Orchestra played the final concert of its recent Asia tour at the Beijing Performing Arts Centre, a massive newly constructed complex in the city’s Tongzhou district meant to anchor a new cultural district 20 miles from the center of Beijing.

The afternoon performance did not sell out, but as the musicians left the backstage door to their charter bus, dozens of young Chinese fans crowded the exit behind a barricade. They cheered the departing musicians and clamored for photos and autographs.

It had been 53 years since the orchestra’s landmark visit as the first Western orchestra to visit Communist China, and that historic tour made a lasting impression on the citizenry. Two generations later, that impact does not seem to have diminished.

“Think of the largest events of our lifetime that we remember, particularly pop culture. This was such a historic event,” said Joseph Conyers, the orchestra’s principal bass player, of the 1973 visit. “It’s neat to go to a place where that still resonates.”

The dream of playing with the Philadelphia Orchestra

One reason young Chinese people are still enthused about a foreign orchestra that once visited their grandparents is that it keeps coming back. Since 2012, the orchestra has doubled down on the diplomatic promise of the original 1973 visit by proactively developing partnerships with Chinese schools and cultural institutions.

The orchestra returns about every two years. In addition to concerts, it schedules small pop-up performances, masterclass workshops and side-by-side concerts at universities to forge bonds between U.S. and Chinese musicians. After 14 visits as a full orchestra, or 17 visits including smaller ensembles, the Philadelphia Orchestra visits China more than any other foreign orchestra in the world.

While visiting Haikou, China, on the Asia tour, some members of the orchestra spent an afternoon at Hainan University to sit in with the student orchestra during a campus concert. Jerry Zhang, a 20-year-old student who is studying clarinet at the university, said it was his childhood dream to play with the Philadelphians.

“I have an imagination when I was a kid to go to Philadelphia,” he said. “I saw an advertisement for the Philadelphia Orchestra and I imagined that, ‘Oh, they’re such skillful and passionate musicians. I want to collaborate with them.’ That was my dream.”

Philadelphia is where Chinese musical stars train

Yangyang Ruan, a Shanghai-based pianist and influencer with 1.5 million followers on Chinese social media, trained at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia. He has been asked by Philadelphia’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to be an ambassador for the city.

Yangyang said younger Chinese people see their musical heroes having relationships with Philadelphia.

“The education from Philadelphia is so important. The most famous musicians in China come from Philadelphia and Curtis: Lang Lang, Yuja [Wang],” he said. “I think people get to know this city more and more, get to know the orchestra more and more because of the musicians. The bond is never loosened. It’s getting tighter and tighter.”

Lang Lang, a superstar of the classical world, has just joined the Philadelphia Orchestra as an honorary trustee.

“Philadelphia is where I grew as a young musician, and the Philadelphia Orchestra has been part of my life since my very first performances with it,” Lang Lang said in a statement. “I am proud to help share the transformative power of music and the joy of music education with new generations of audiences here and around the world.”