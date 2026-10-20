Ribbon cutting marks official opening of Commerce Connector in Philadelphia’s Old City
The project transformed a once neglected alleyway into a greenspace that connects some of the neighborhood's historical sites.Listen 1:05
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A new green space in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood offers an airy escape from the city’s sprawling concrete.
Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting officially unveiled the Commerce Connector, a revitalized $2.7 million strip connecting the Independence Visitor Center area to Carpenters’ Hall.
Bill Marrazzo, chairman of the Independence Historical Trust and WHYY CEO, said the once-underused passage is now part of the city’s living history.
“We do continue, as a trust, to invest in the places that connect each other, to one another and all of us to Philadelphia’s history,” he said. “So today, in our judgment, the Commerce Street Connector joins that marvelous robust legacy.”
Job Itzkowitz, executive director of the Old City District, described how they turned what was once a nuisance into a new asset.
“There were plumbing issues with old pipes and drains. There were cars parked illegally back here,” he said.
Itzkowitz said the renovation of the old alley has transformed the area around it.
“One thing that we’ve witnessed almost immediately upon the fences coming down is that people are using this space as it was intended,” he said.
The project has been going on for several years, beginning before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilmember Mark Squilla secured city funding to help complete the project and kept it in the budget throughout its extensive planning process.
He said the partnerships are essential to maintaining the greenspace, as city maintenance crews are already stretched thin by other responsibilities.
“We have Old City District and Old City Green willing to come here day in and day out, look at this space, willing to maintain that,” Squilla said. “That’s a big deal.”
Squilla said that with nonprofits staying on top of maintaining the space, it will be done better. He added that he’s hopeful the city will assist with the money to keep the space clean and green.
The space now serves as a passageway connecting Market, Fourth and Third streets.
It features freshly painted benches, tables and chairs, and new landscaping. Crews also cleared roots and debris from underground drains blocked beneath the pavement.
Editor’s note: WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo serves as chair of the Independence Historical Trust. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
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