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More than 30 “No Kings” events are planned across the Philadelphia region Saturday as part of a nationwide push to encourage voting in the 2026 midterm elections.

The rallies, which mobilized millions of protesters in 2025, are among thousands scheduled throughout the U.S. Organizers say they’re expanding their focus beyond protesting to supporting nonpartisan voter participation.

At the Oct. 17 events, participants will be encouraged to double-check their voter registration and understand their voting rights. They can also request or return mail ballots and, where available, vote early.

Organizers say voting early gives people more time to correct problems with their ballots, such as missing signatures or improperly completed envelopes, before Election Day.

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