Philadelphia ‘No Kings’ protest 2026: What to know ahead of Oct. 17 early vote rallies
This time around, organizers are mobilizing early voters in November’s high-stakes midterm elections.
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More than 30 “No Kings” events are planned across the Philadelphia region Saturday as part of a nationwide push to encourage voting in the 2026 midterm elections.
The rallies, which mobilized millions of protesters in 2025, are among thousands scheduled throughout the U.S. Organizers say they’re expanding their focus beyond protesting to supporting nonpartisan voter participation.
At the Oct. 17 events, participants will be encouraged to double-check their voter registration and understand their voting rights. They can also request or return mail ballots and, where available, vote early.
Organizers say voting early gives people more time to correct problems with their ballots, such as missing signatures or improperly completed envelopes, before Election Day.
Here’s everything else you need to know:
‘No Kings’ in and around Philly: Key details
Dozens of “No Kings” events are scheduled for Oct. 17 across the Philadelphia region, including parts of South Jersey and Delaware. Those include the following:
Philadelphia and its suburbs
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Philadelphia County
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Bucks County
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Chester County
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Delaware County
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Montgomery County
South Jersey
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Atlantic County
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Camden County
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Cape May County
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Cumberland County
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Gloucester County
Delaware
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Kent County
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New Castle County
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Sussex County
What is ‘No Kings’?
“No Kings” protests, organized by the activist coalition Indivisible, first emerged in 2025, shortly after President Donald Trump’s second term began.
Indivisible bills itself as a nationwide movement that aims to “stop the rise of authoritarianism in the United States and to build a real democracy that works for all of us.”
The June 2025 gathering was held on Trump’s birthday as the president held a military parade in Washington, D.C. The “No Kings” protest in Philly brought thousands to the Ben Franklin Parkway. Nationally, organizers estimated that more than 5 million people participated across more than 2,000 protests.
Another estimated 7 million people rallied across even more “No Kings” protests last October amid the government shutdown, immigration raids and the deployment of National Guard troops to major cities.
More than 3,000 “No Kings” protests also took place in March against the backdrop of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran and a partial government shutdown.
The marches and rallies are in opposition to what organizers say is an increasingly authoritarian president.
The Trump administration has made many attempts to assert federal control over elections, including efforts to restrict mail ballots, redraw congressional district lines and change national election rules impacting voter eligibility.
Trump has regularly cast doubt on election security, though experts agree the highly decentralized system remains safe and secure. Trump also falsely claims to have won the 2020 election, and he attempted to overturn the result.
Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, said the goal of the October demonstrations is for democracy to reassert itself and to mobilize volunteers to prepare for possible election interference.
Speaking on the Indivisible podcast “What’s The Plan,” Levin said, “The best way to [push back] is by boosting the early vote to historic margins so he cannot steal it.” Echoing LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, he added: “Make it too big to rig.”
Trump has previously dismissed “No Kings” protests, telling Fox News, “They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king.”
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis similarly dismissed the upcoming event, telling USA Today, “What king are they protesting? This is more Trump derangement syndrome.”
What should I know ahead of the 2026 election?
Here’s how to make your voter game plan:
- 🇺🇸 Your one-stop shop: Have questions about the midterms? WHYY News’ voter hub has the answers.
- 🗳️ Voter guides: Looking for candidate breakdowns, election logistics and more? We’ve got you covered, whether you’re voting in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware.
- 📱 Your go-to coverage: As the election approaches, follow WHYY News on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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