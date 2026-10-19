‘Philadelphia in Color’ celebrates the grit and glam of the amateur photographer

The genius of the amateur photographer

A third thing Woodall learned is that good photos come from good photographers.

One of the sources Woodall tapped to compile “Philadelphia in Color” is the public. Hidden City put out a general call for submissions to anyone who had personal color photographs from 1940 to 1990 that showed something of the city’s urban landscape. People dug into their scrapbooks, file folders and old slide carousels. The results reveal not only the city, but the private lives of the people who lived in it.

Like Dawn Kelly, who submitted a photo of herself from 1974, riding a bike on A Street in Kensington while wearing a white dress and knee-high socks. It was her 10th birthday.

Like the Lazorko kids — Catherine, Paul and Jonathan — exploring rocks on the Schuylkill River shoreline at Bartram’s Garden in the late 1960s. They were photographed by their father, Anthony Lazorko.

Like a girl in a floral-print dress standing in the street with her eyes closed to the sunlight. Behind her is the now long gone Breyers Ice Cream factory at 43rd Street and Woodland Avenue in West Philadelphia. The photo was taken by the Black architect James William Strothers, who photographed the Black middle class in Philadelphia in the 1960s.

Woodall received hundreds of amateur photographs and he said the ones that made the cut were taken by average people who knew their way around a camera.

“There’s no such thing as an accidentally great photo,” he said. “People think it’s possible, and hypothetically it is, but I’ve looked through, like, millions of photos and it’s really rare.”

The book includes images by Stephen Shore, a celebrated fine-art photographer who crisscrossed the country in the 1970s taking photos of seemingly mundane things. They are mixed in with the pictures taken by less skilled photographers.

“His photos jump out at you because they’re so clean and clear. There’s a difference between good and great,” Woodall said. “But within the context of this book, we didn’t want a whole book of Stephen Shore because it would have told us less about Philadelphia. It wouldn’t have had as much to say.”

Here’s one example of a photo that has a lot to say but keeps quiet: A Black man in a dark suit holds hands with a tiny girl in a pink dress. Her entire right hand grips one of his fingers. The rowhomes of Thompson Street near Girard College circa 1961 recede to a vanishing point behind them. The picture is out of focus and the colors are dulled, but you can see that the car parked at the curb next to them matches the girl’s dress. It was submitted by the descendants of Charles B. Ford, about whom nothing is explained.

Without a little grit, a book of photographs wouldn’t look like Philadelphia. And it wouldn’t be beautiful.

Hidden City will host a book launch event on Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Barnes Foundation, with its editors in conversation with Peter Barberie, photography curator with the Philadelphia Museum of Art.