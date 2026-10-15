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The nation’s home appraisal industry is shrinking nationwide due to a variety of factors, including an aging workforce, ongoing barriers to entry and advances in valuation technology.

At the same time, evidence of appraisal bias persists, threatening to cheat families out of generational wealth, while potentially making it harder for homeowners to refinance or pull equity out of their properties.

In Philadelphia, that combination spurred Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration to quietly launch an initiative aimed at expanding and diversifying the pool of appraisers from the city.

“It’s not all the time, but there is more potential for bias when you have people that are unfamiliar with the communities that they’re appraising and are not representative of the communities they’re appraising,” said Andy Toy, director of the city’s Home Appraisal Bias Program.

The administration is looking at ways to reduce the financial burden that makes it difficult to break into the industry.

In the meantime, the city is hosting public events aimed at educating people about this niche profession. That includes a free career expo later this month, where participants will have the opportunity to hear from and network with industry experts, including certified home appraisers working in the Philadelphia region.

Part of Toy’s elevator pitch is about the flexibility and income the profession offers. Some appraisers make well over $100,000 a year.

But he’s also making a more holistic appeal.

“You can get into this field and feel good about the work that you’re doing,” Toy said. “You’re helping people to understand their asset — to make sure that they’re getting the full value of their home, that they’re holding onto their wealth.”

Fighting appraisal bias

Toy’s program is rooted in the work of a task force convened while Parker was a member of City Council.

In 2022, the Philadelphia Home Appraisal Task Force released a set of recommendations aimed at eliminating home appraisal bias across the city, state and country. Underpinning the group’s list was the finding that valuations for homes owned by Black residents in the city were often lower than appraisals for similar homes owned by white residents.

Homes in primarily Black neighborhoods were undervalued by an average of nearly $26,000, according to a 2021 analysis from Redfin. Anecdotally, gaps like these have led Black homeowners to “whitewash” their homes — remove family photos and other identifying objects — before a real estate appraisal, in an effort to not lose out.

Typically, the appraised value of a home is close to, or even matches, the contracted sale price.

“It’s a form of bullying to me,” Parker said at the time. “It makes me sick to my stomach.”

In its report, the task force called for governments at all levels to make it easier for women and people of color to break into the industry, as well as to help ensure that appraisers have a more defined knowledge of local markets.