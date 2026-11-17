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The flu season is off to an unusually early start in the region and around the country.

Local health systems report seeing more patients coming in with flu symptoms and getting sicker than expected this time of year. They caution that the early start does not predict how the rest of the season will play out, but encourage people to prepare by getting a flu vaccine.

Philadelphia and the surrounding counties all have high levels of flu activity, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health dashboard.

“Folks are becoming sicker sooner, and the rates are rising in the community much faster and sooner,” said Noora Siddiqui, a family medicine doctor at Jefferson Health and acting medical director at Jefferson Family Medicine Associates in Philadelphia.

She pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks the rate at which people are sent to the hospital because of problems related to the flu, and the number for one week in October was the highest the CDC had recorded since 2010. She said the number of hospitalizations is still low, but they are rising earlier than usual.

She recalled seeing a pregnant patient who had such extreme symptoms that doctors were worried it could be a blood clot in the lungs. They ordered a CT scan, which exposed the patient to radiation, which doctors usually try to avoid during pregnancy. It turned out to be only a severe case of flu, and the patient is doing better now.

Siddiqui said she has seen the worst situations with people who are in high-risk populations, such as young children and the elderly, and have not yet been vaccinated.