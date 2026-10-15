Every Voice, Every Vote

WHYY News joins Every Voice, Every Vote to expand access to civic news and information

The grant funding will support accountability reporting, neighborhood journalism and engagement around key city issues.

WHYY on 6th Street in Philadelphia.

WHYY on 6th Street in Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With the 2026 midterm elections right around the corner, journalists and community members are teaming up to ensure Philadelphians are kept aware of the core issues that directly impact their lives.

Every Voice, Every Vote on Thursday announced $1.4 million in grants to 46 Philadelphia media and community partners, funding efforts such as multilingual reporting, student-led journalism, civic education, hyperlocal conversations and coverage of housing policy.

Organized by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, Every Voice, Every Vote is a coalition of media and community partners dedicated to giving Philly residents the tools and information needed to understand the complex issues at play in their neighborhoods, at City Hall and across the city.

WHYY once again joins the coalition, which includes media organizations such as PhillyCAM, Love Now Media, Chestnut Hill Local, The Philadelphia Tribune, WURD, The Philadelphia Inquirer and others. Participating community recipients include PA Youth Vote, Committee of Seventy, Congreso, Children First and Pennsylvania Prison Society.

Related Content

This current 15-month program prioritizes reaching new and younger audiences through multimodal content creation and meeting people where they are.

“Philadelphians need trusted information and meaningful opportunities to shape the decisions that affect their lives,” said Shawn Mooring, Lenfest Institute Head of Philadelphia Programs, in a release. “These partners bring deep relationships with their communities and creative approaches to reporting, listening, and civic engagement. This investment will help more residents understand local issues, make their voices heard, and hold decision-makers accountable.”

Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation, with additional funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Philadelphia Health Partnership, the Wyncote Foundation, Judy and Peter Leone, and the Lenfest Institute.

A full list of Every Voice, Every Vote partners can be found online.

Logo for the Every Voice Every Vote projectLead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Philadelphia Health Partnership, the Wyncote Foundation, Judy and Peter Leone, and the Lenfest Institute.

To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

Philadelphia City Hall

Every Voice, Every Vote

Shedding light on key issues to Philadelphians, including public safety and economic opportunities, and showing residents how the city is working for them.

View the series

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate