WHYY News joins Every Voice, Every Vote to expand access to civic news and information
The grant funding will support accountability reporting, neighborhood journalism and engagement around key city issues.
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With the 2026 midterm elections right around the corner, journalists and community members are teaming up to ensure Philadelphians are kept aware of the core issues that directly impact their lives.
Every Voice, Every Vote on Thursday announced $1.4 million in grants to 46 Philadelphia media and community partners, funding efforts such as multilingual reporting, student-led journalism, civic education, hyperlocal conversations and coverage of housing policy.
Organized by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, Every Voice, Every Vote is a coalition of media and community partners dedicated to giving Philly residents the tools and information needed to understand the complex issues at play in their neighborhoods, at City Hall and across the city.
WHYY once again joins the coalition, which includes media organizations such as PhillyCAM, Love Now Media, Chestnut Hill Local, The Philadelphia Tribune, WURD, The Philadelphia Inquirer and others. Participating community recipients include PA Youth Vote, Committee of Seventy, Congreso, Children First and Pennsylvania Prison Society.
This current 15-month program prioritizes reaching new and younger audiences through multimodal content creation and meeting people where they are.
“Philadelphians need trusted information and meaningful opportunities to shape the decisions that affect their lives,” said Shawn Mooring, Lenfest Institute Head of Philadelphia Programs, in a release. “These partners bring deep relationships with their communities and creative approaches to reporting, listening, and civic engagement. This investment will help more residents understand local issues, make their voices heard, and hold decision-makers accountable.”
Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation, with additional funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Philadelphia Health Partnership, the Wyncote Foundation, Judy and Peter Leone, and the Lenfest Institute.
A full list of Every Voice, Every Vote partners can be found online.
Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Philadelphia Health Partnership, the Wyncote Foundation, Judy and Peter Leone, and the Lenfest Institute.
To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org.
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