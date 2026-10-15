WHYY News joins Every Voice, Every Vote to expand access to civic news and information

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With the 2026 midterm elections right around the corner, journalists and community members are teaming up to ensure Philadelphians are kept aware of the core issues that directly impact their lives.

Every Voice, Every Vote on Thursday announced $1.4 million in grants to 46 Philadelphia media and community partners, funding efforts such as multilingual reporting, student-led journalism, civic education, hyperlocal conversations and coverage of housing policy.

Organized by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, Every Voice, Every Vote is a coalition of media and community partners dedicated to giving Philly residents the tools and information needed to understand the complex issues at play in their neighborhoods, at City Hall and across the city.

WHYY once again joins the coalition, which includes media organizations such as PhillyCAM, Love Now Media, Chestnut Hill Local, The Philadelphia Tribune, WURD, The Philadelphia Inquirer and others. Participating community recipients include PA Youth Vote, Committee of Seventy, Congreso, Children First and Pennsylvania Prison Society.