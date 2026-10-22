Philadelphia voters decide: Should City Hall always have an office of arts and culture?
“Imagine what would be possible if our organizations were not constantly bracing for the next challenge, but planning for the next opportunity,” said one advocate.
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On Election Day, Nov. 3, Philadelphians will vote on a possible change to the city’s charter that would establish an office of arts and culture, to be called Creative Philadelphia.
Wait … Doesn’t the city already have one of those?
Yes and no.
In 1986, the city established such an office under then-Mayor Wilson Goode. The office has since gone through name changes, expanding and contracting with the waxing and waning of the city budget.
But the office’s existence has always relied on an executive order from the sitting mayor, which has made it vulnerable to being overhauled or eliminated at any time.
Years after Goode’s administration, Mayor John Street shuttered the office. His successor, Mayor Michael Nutter, re-established it with a different name. Nutter’s successor, Mayor Jim Kenney, proposed eliminating the office under budget pressure in 2020. Instead, he reduced its capacity and moved it under the Managing Director’s Office.
Mayor Cherelle Parker made directorship of the arts and culture office a cabinet position, meaning that person would have a seat at the mayor’s table. That person is Valerie Gay, who renamed the office Creative Philadelphia.
But Parker never promised to make the office permanent, as that is beyond the power of the mayor’s office.
Ballot question would make Philadelphia’s arts and culture office permanent
The question is finally being put to Philadelphia voters, who could approve the ballot question to alter Philadelphia Home Charter Rule, the blueprint for all of city government. If approved, Creative Philadelphia would become a permanent part of City Hall, immune to the winds of administrative change.
“Right now, our office of arts and culture is treated like an afterthought, a fragile luxury to be celebrated in seasons of plenty, but a line item away when times get tough,” said Councilmember Rue Landau. “But creativity is not a luxury. It’s the very oxygen of our community. It’s the catalyst that fills our restaurants, the energy that packs our venues, and the economic engine that sustains local livelihoods.”
Landau held a rally outside City Hall’s Election Office on Thursday in support of the ballot measure proposed by her colleague, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas.
“We are moving arts and culture out of the margins and engraving it into the legal bedrock of how this city operates,” Landau said.
Philly’s arts sector packs an economic punch. Advocates are pushing for consistent city investment
Other major cities have permanent arts and culture offices, including Seattle, Dallas and San Francisco. New York City made its Department of Cultural Affairs an independent agency in 1976.
The arts sector in the greater Philadelphia region has an economic impact of $3.3 billion, according to a 2024 report by the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance. That is down from a pre-pandemic high of $4.1 billion in 2017.
A 2026 study by Southern Methodist University tracked municipal support of the arts in 10 major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston and Atlanta. It found that Philadelphia’s per capita support decreased the most since 2019.
The city budget passed last summer decreased funding to the Philadelphia Cultural Fund to $3.5 million, down from $5 million the previous year.
“Imagine what would be possible if our organizations were not constantly bracing for the next challenge, but planning for the next opportunity,” Cultural Alliance Vice President Sarah Christy said in support of the ballot measure. “That kind of investment does not benefit arts organizations alone. It strengthens our neighborhoods, our economy, our young people and our civic life.”
The ballot measure would make the director of Creative Philadelphia a permanent cabinet position and allow for as many as 15 staff members. Creative Philadelphia currently has a staff of 10.
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