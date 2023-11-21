Eagles without Goedert, Barnett for Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City

The Philadelphia Eagles were without injured tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive end Derek Barnett, but had guard Cam Jurgens back for Monday night’s Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles expected to be without Goedert for several weeks after he hurt his forearm against Dallas, though they didn’t put him on injured reserve. Barnett was only ruled out on Sunday because of personal reasons.

Jurgens was activated off IR on Saturday after missing five games with a foot injury. Tight end Grant Calcaterra, who was dealing with a concussion, and cornerback Bradley Roby, who has been bothered by a shoulder injury, also were available.