Philadelphia City Council, Krasner launch investigations into foster care system following Malayshia Allford’s death
The 10-year-old’s tragic death has prompted investigations from virtually all sides of Philadelphia’s city government.
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The death of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford has sparked outrage among Philadelphia officials, prompting investigations into the city’s Department of Human Services and questions about how the tragedy happened and how similar incidents can be prevented.
“There will be action taken, and this will never ever happen again. That whole department will face the wrath,” Councilmember Anthony Phillips said during opening statements of Thursday’s weekly City Council meeting.
Phillips was just one of those who pushed for major action against the city’s DHS after Allford died in the custody of her foster mother, 36-year-old Carrprice Williams.
“We cannot bring Malaysia back, unfortunately,” he said. “But we can demand the truth, identify when the safeguards fail and hold the responsible people and systems accountable.”
Allford’s body was found in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey, on Nov. 4. The 10-year-old had been living with Williams in her West Philadelphia home for about two years.
The case has raised further questions about the city’s foster care system. Williams, a Philadelphia school teacher, had previously been accused of abusing another foster child in 2021.
Councilmember Cindy Bass said the problem stems from DHS outsourcing much of its work to Community Umbrella Agencies, or CUAs. She called the change a disaster.
“In 2023, DHS lost about 40% of the caseloads that were being held by one of the providers that could no longer get insurance,” Bass said. “That’s how bad they were. They could no longer be insured. So they had to drop out of being a CUA.”
Councilmember Nina Ahmad said Allford’s death should have never happened.
“I am really tired of hearing excuses about how we handle a 10-year-old who was failed at multiple points before her death,” she said. “This was a little girl, a 10-year-old girl who was placed in the care of people who should have had her best interests at heart and who instead hurt her repeatedly until she died.”
Councilmember Curtis Jones said DHS employees have a tough job, but changes are needed.
“Understand this is not coming at them,” Jones said. “Because it’s not their fault, but it’s all our damn responsibility. All of ours. ”
Council isn’t the only body looking into the issue. Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order Tuesday that that establisheded a committee to review Philadelphia’s foster care system.
District Attorney Larry Krasner also said he’s implemented a five-point plan to help prevent further tragedies.
“It is my goal as the DA to support our community and feeling heard in its healing. People need answers. They need accountability. They need a path forward that will be better, and it will be safer for children who are in … foster care,” Krasner said. “We can do better. We have to find the information to do better.”
He also said he wants closer oversight of child welfare cases, improved legal representation in court and faster payments for attorneys who take on those cases.
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