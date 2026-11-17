Philly climbing gym workers strike over stalled contract negotiations
Workers at Movement Callowhill say the company has refused to bargain in good faith nearly three years after they voted to unionize.
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Unionized workers at Movement Callowhill, a rock-climbing gym near Center City, went on a one-day strike Tuesday morning, saying the company has failed to negotiate in good faith as they try to ink their first contract.
About 15 Movement workers from Philadelphia and other locations in Maryland and Virginia picketed outside the gym at Callowhill and 10th streets, where organizers installed a large inflatable rat, a symbol of labor protests.
“My neck, my back, my paycheck is wack,” they chanted, as one worker banged a drum and spoke through a megaphone. City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke of the Working Families Party stopped by, and the heads of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO and Workers United were expected to attend.
O’Rourke said he was there to tell Movement “to quit the bad-faith bargaining.”
“It doesn’t matter where you work or what’s ‘normal’ in your sector. Philly is a union town, and if Philly workers want a union, then they had better get one,” he said in prepared remarks.
The gym was open, but members appeared to have stayed away for the day.
Adam Clary, who works at the front desk and occasionally helps teach climbing classes, said the work stoppage was a “show of force” for the union ahead of a bargaining session with management scheduled for Thursday.
The employees’ message is, “You can’t just walk over us and ignore us, and wait for this problem to die out, and wait for us all to get so fed up with how little we’re making and how not ideal the conditions are that we’re just going to roll over,” said Clary, a University of Pennsylvania student who has worked at the gym for four months.
The Colorado-based company did not respond to a request for comment, and managers who were at the gym Tuesday declined to comment.
Nearly 3 years without a contract
Staffers at Callowhill and other Movement locations say they are paid less than workers at comparable athletic facilities, are limited to part-time positions without benefits, and are subject to erratic scheduling, making it impossible to earn a living from their jobs.
They say the company’s lawyers refuse to discuss key issues such as pay, benefits, health and safety, and that managers at some gyms have pressured workers to not join the union. The Climbing Workers United union has filed 10 unfair labor practice claims with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging dozens of violations of federal law.
“We’re dealing with a lot of employers, and there are a lot of workers that have stood up and unionized,” said Ben Bennett, deputy director of organizing at Workers United. “There’s no one more aggressive in their union-busting than Movement.”
A Movement location in Virginia was the first climbing gym in the country to unionize in 2022, and many others followed, including the Callowhill gym the following year. Organizers said workers at 10 of the company’s 33 gyms have voted to form unions, but that none have signed a contract.
The company opened a second Philadelphia gym, Movement Fishtown, a year ago. The employees there have not unionized and did not strike Tuesday.
Movement Callowhill has about 48 non-managerial workers, organizers said. They voted to form a union in December 2023, but they have since struggled to make progress. They say the two sides agreed on some non-economic issues including discipline and discharge procedures, but that the company refused to budge on pay and other union priorities.
Workers United says Movement refused to have any meetings through much of 2024, while the company contended the union had seen high turnover and was not communicating. Bennett said there was another 11-month pause in negotiations from August 2025 to July of this year, and no new meetings since then.
“Our position is that the company is doing what’s called ‘surface bargaining,’ where they’re trying to do the bare minimum to make it seem like they’re bargaining in good faith, but they really have no intention of coming to an agreement with workers,” he said.
Movement is owned by a Connecticut private equity firm, Tengram Capital Partners, through a holding company called El Cap. The company acquired Movement in 2019, when it was a small Colorado chain, and expanded through mergers and new gym openings.
The union says more than 500 Movement employees across the country have joined Climbing Workers United, which is a part of the Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. Workers United has also unionized Starbucks and other coffee shops in Philadelphia and other cities.
A love of climbing, but wages that fall short
Movement Callowhill employees say they like working at the gym because they love climbing and being part of the climbing community, and they argue that the company takes advantage of their enthusiasm to underpay them and maintain poor working conditions.
“Pay is just far too low, probably in climbing gyms just generally speaking, but particularly at Movement, which is the largest climbing gym company in the world,” said Eli Zastempowski, an organizer with Workers United’s Philadelphia branch.
Base pay at the gym was $13.50 per hour until recently, when it was increased to $15.50.
“Which is great,” Zastempowski said, “but nowhere near where we need to be in order for these to be sustainable jobs that people can pursue as a career.”
Youth coach Aristotle Rock, 21, said that he and other Movement employees depend on government food and health care benefits.
“In order for us to afford our groceries and pay our bills, we need to be paid a fair wage,” said Rock, who is also a student at Temple University. “If Movement would come to the table and sign a fair contract, I’d be able to maybe better support myself. That’s one of the biggest motivating issues for a lot of us.”
He said the company’s 30-hour-per-week cap on most employees also limits their earnings and makes them ineligible for benefits. Many work three or four jobs to make ends meet, he said.
Workers United described the gym as “critically understaffed” to the point that employees sometimes skip legally mandated breaks.
Employees have also expressed concerns over health and safety issues such as possible mold in the HVAC systems, poor air quality and a lack of training in CPR and in rescue procedures for when members are climbing and their equipment fails.
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