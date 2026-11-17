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Unionized workers at Movement Callowhill, a rock-climbing gym near Center City, went on a one-day strike Tuesday morning, saying the company has failed to negotiate in good faith as they try to ink their first contract.

About 15 Movement workers from Philadelphia and other locations in Maryland and Virginia picketed outside the gym at Callowhill and 10th streets, where organizers installed a large inflatable rat, a symbol of labor protests.

“My neck, my back, my paycheck is wack,” they chanted, as one worker banged a drum and spoke through a megaphone. City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke of the Working Families Party stopped by, and the heads of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO and Workers United were expected to attend.

O’Rourke said he was there to tell Movement “to quit the bad-faith bargaining.”

“It doesn’t matter where you work or what’s ‘normal’ in your sector. Philly is a union town, and if Philly workers want a union, then they had better get one,” he said in prepared remarks.

The gym was open, but members appeared to have stayed away for the day.

Adam Clary, who works at the front desk and occasionally helps teach climbing classes, said the work stoppage was a “show of force” for the union ahead of a bargaining session with management scheduled for Thursday.

The employees’ message is, “You can’t just walk over us and ignore us, and wait for this problem to die out, and wait for us all to get so fed up with how little we’re making and how not ideal the conditions are that we’re just going to roll over,” said Clary, a University of Pennsylvania student who has worked at the gym for four months.

The Colorado-based company did not respond to a request for comment, and managers who were at the gym Tuesday declined to comment.