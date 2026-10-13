Clergy gather at Philadelphia City Hall to set agenda for election-year assistance for the needy
A new set of 10 commandments urges city leaders to help those in need at a time where elected officials need their votes.
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Black clergy leaders from more than 20 different city congregations gathered in the shadow of Philadelphia City Hall on Tuesday morning to urge officials to make the city stronger and more affordable.
Rev. Tony Pritchette, pastor of Provision of Grace World Mission Church in North Philly, said they are calling for a new set of 10 commandments to be implemented, some of which he read to the crowd.
“‘Thou shall protect working families.’ Did y’all hear what I said? Thou shall not bow to outside forces making Philly less affordable for Philadelphians. Thou shall work for the people,” he said.
The plea for assistance comes as the 2026 midterm elections are just three weeks away.
The full City Council and Mayor Cherelle Parker are up for reelection in 2027, and with a heavily weighted Democrat-to-Republican voter ratio in the city, the spring primary is largely expected to decide who is elected to office next year.
Tanya Hendricks, a city resident who spoke at the gathering Tuesday, said she’s struggling to make ends meet. She said that some tax breaks and other assistance for low-income individuals are urgently needed in Philadelphia.
“[Assistance] would lower my property taxes and freeze my bills,” she said. “It would mean I wouldn’t have to drive for Lyft as many hours as I do. It would give me breathing room and maybe I could actually start my savings again.”
Hendricks said she’s among the people who have exhausted their savings in these tough economic times. Her call for tax breaks is so that people have a chance “to have a stable and secure life.”
The clergy group is proposing Council pass multiple bills to aid low-income residents, including a freeze on gas rates and legislation to provide tax relief to some homeowners.
The call comes as Council has two Working Families Party members, eliminating any Republicans from the at-large seats that have been set aside for the minority party in the city charter.
The Republicans have only Councilmember Brian O’Neill as a district representative from the 10th District in Northeast Philadelphia, an area that still remains one of the lone GOP strongholds in the city.
The Working Families Party has yet to field a challenger to any of the Democratic Party representatives in the city. The party is known to have about only a dozen members registered, two of whom are elected officials.
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