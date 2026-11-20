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Kimberly Ali, Philadelphia Commissioner of Human Services, opened a City Council hearing on her department by noting who had brought them there.

“I am asking that we pause to remember the life of Malayshia Allford, the 10-year-old foster child found beaten to death earlier this month,” she said.

“I want to state plainly that Malayshia’s life matters, and every child who has been harmed by the very system that was designed to protect them also matters,” Ali said, before telling Council she could not speak about the case.

Councilmember Cindy Bass was having none of it.

“This was preventable. This death was preventable,” she told Ali. “There was so many red flags all over the place that it was really a failure on a colossal scale. Everything failed.”

Ali said that a loophole in the system allowed Carprice Williams, Allford’s foster parent, the opportunity to have the 10-year-old in her home even though she should not have been caring for foster children.

Williams has been charged with murder in Allford’s death after the 10-year-old was found dead in a car parked in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

“PA DHS manages a resource family registry, which is where we believe the gap is that will help us better,” Ali said.

Bass shot back at the commissioner.

“Everyone is expecting that everyone who almost kills a foster child doesn’t get to be a foster parent again,” Bass said.

Williams had her record of a prior abuse allegation expunged and the department did not have access to those records, according to Ali.

Councilmember Jim Harrity asked Ali what needed to change to avoid such tragedies in future.

“How do we fix this system?” he asked. “What are you going to do to make sure that no more of our children end up in the grave?”