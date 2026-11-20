Philadelphia City Council holds hearing on DHS’s shortcomings in foster care after 10-year-old’s death
The Commissioner of the Department of Human Services said they are already working on changes to prevent future deaths.Listen 1:36
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Kimberly Ali, Philadelphia Commissioner of Human Services, opened a City Council hearing on her department by noting who had brought them there.
“I am asking that we pause to remember the life of Malayshia Allford, the 10-year-old foster child found beaten to death earlier this month,” she said.
“I want to state plainly that Malayshia’s life matters, and every child who has been harmed by the very system that was designed to protect them also matters,” Ali said, before telling Council she could not speak about the case.
Councilmember Cindy Bass was having none of it.
“This was preventable. This death was preventable,” she told Ali. “There was so many red flags all over the place that it was really a failure on a colossal scale. Everything failed.”
Ali said that a loophole in the system allowed Carprice Williams, Allford’s foster parent, the opportunity to have the 10-year-old in her home even though she should not have been caring for foster children.
Williams has been charged with murder in Allford’s death after the 10-year-old was found dead in a car parked in Lindenwold, New Jersey.
“PA DHS manages a resource family registry, which is where we believe the gap is that will help us better,” Ali said.
Bass shot back at the commissioner.
“Everyone is expecting that everyone who almost kills a foster child doesn’t get to be a foster parent again,” Bass said.
Williams had her record of a prior abuse allegation expunged and the department did not have access to those records, according to Ali.
Councilmember Jim Harrity asked Ali what needed to change to avoid such tragedies in future.
“How do we fix this system?” he asked. “What are you going to do to make sure that no more of our children end up in the grave?”
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson was adopted as a child, and dabbed away tears with a tissue as she explained how hard the child’s death hit her.
The system worked for her, she said, but it doesn’t work for everyone.
Gilmore Richardson asked why the foster system is concentrated in certain city neighborhoods. Ali specified they try to keep children in the neighborhoods of their birth parents.
Nonprofit Community Umbrella Agencies receives about $8 million to $13 million each per year to manage foster care in the city. Typically, they assign each social worker 10 children, Ali said. That represents one third of the state’s maximum of 30 cases per social worker.
Ali said they have kept the number of foster children per observer at a lower level so they can keep a better oversight of the families.
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier says the murder of Allford was the worst of outcomes, but noted there other issues with the foster care system.
“We know a lot of people who are homeless are those who have aged out of foster care,” she said.
She asked about how much money is set aside for reunification of families, citing Allford’s being in two foster homes in four years.
About 1,700 children receive services in their homes through the child welfare system, Ali said, with the city spending about $190 million a year to keep young people in their homes whenever possible.
Some $5 million pays for things such as rental assistance and food for families to keep them together and stable, Ali said.
Gauthier said that funding is “too low” and needs to be expanded.
Councilmember Nina Ahmad said the city has “very far to go and we have to reimagine the system.” She called for more help to move the system forward.
Other council members called for more city financing to work on fixing the issues in Ali’s department.
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