‘It has to be more thoughtful’: Reevaluating the Philadelphia child welfare system after 10-year-old killed in foster care
The death of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford while she was in foster care has reignited scrutiny over how Philly oversees out-of-home placements.
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Philadelphia’s child welfare system is under renewed scrutiny after the recent death of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford.
Allford’s body was found earlier this month in the trunk of a car parked in Camden County, New Jersey. Her body showed clear signs of abuse, investigators said. Foster mother and Philadelphia school teacher Carprice Williams was arrested and charged with murder.
Now, advocates and experts are calling for reform and changes to better protect children.
Cases of serious child maltreatment, including fatalities, are not new in Philadelphia, and Allford’s death is reigniting frustrations with gaps, inconsistencies and failures in the child welfare system that have persisted for many years.
WHYY spoke with researchers, consultants, social workers and other experts who’ve worked in child welfare for decades about problems plaguing the system and what could be done differently.
How should the system vet and oversee foster parents?
Williams had a history of child abuse allegations involving at least one other foster child, according to court documents from a 2024 lawsuit. But the accusations were expunged from Williams’ record, and she began fostering Allford in her West Philadelphia home last summer.
Safety measures such as background checks, training and oversight need to be consistently in place and enforced, said Cathy Welsh, a child welfare consultant for more than 40 years.
Past records of abuse allegations should be taken seriously, Welsh said. Leaders at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office stated that they will review the state’s appeals process for people accused of child abuse allegations seeking to clear their records.
Additionally, Welsh said the system needs to be more thoughtful in foster care placements. That includes keeping kids connected to people they feel safe with and familiar places.
“Their school, their neighborhood, their doctors, their church – all of those things that are really important to kids,” she said.
The child welfare system also needs to ensure that foster parents are properly supported and trained to care for kids, Welsh said, including understanding their role in helping kids maintain regular communication with their families and encourage visitations, when appropriate, with the ultimate goal of reunification.
“Especially with the technology we have, why are kids not FaceTiming, parents FaceTiming with their kids, every night?” she asked.
But because there aren’t enough foster homes for the number of kids needing out-of-home placements, the quality of foster care and foster parents is inconsistent across the board, Welsh said.
“There’s almost a, ‘We’ll take anybody’ [attitude],” she said. “And that gets you into all kinds of trouble if you’re allowing people that you really think, ‘Oh, God, would I let my kid go there?’ I think there’s this feeling of desperation of, ‘We don’t have enough homes.’”
Demands on the child welfare workforce are also too great, Welsh said, which has led to inexperienced or burned-out social workers, untenable caseloads, missing or incomplete documentation, a lack of advocate support in court proceedings, unqualified or absent supervision, and other breakdowns.
“As a new social worker, a lot of times you just don’t know what to do. And if you don’t have a supervisor guiding you, or an experienced worker mentoring you, you’re just kind of flailing about,” she said. “You either try to figure it out or you leave, or you’re just really not effective.”
When investigations of child abuse and neglect are handled poorly, it can cause serious harm, said Robin Hernandez-Mekonnen, a professor of social work at Stockton University’s School of Social and Behavioral Sciences. It’s a process that can disproportionately hurt families of color and those who live in poverty, said Hernandez-Mekonnen.
“It’s not just checking the cabinets for food and checking the beds for sheets or a mattress. It’s these very much more detailed ways of trying to find, is there adequate nutritious food? Is the parent smoking in the house?” she said.
Once a child is removed from their home, parents face court-ordered requirements and other conditions to regain custody, but Hernandez-Mekonnen said that can be a long and complicated process.
“Once the train has left the station with DHS in Philadelphia, it’s really hard for those kids to get out of the system. It’s really hard for parents to battle for their kids back,” she said.
Kinship care as an alternative to foster care
One alternative to trained and certified foster parents in Pennsylvania is a model known as kinship care, which is when children are placed with vetted relatives or family friends.
David Fair, who recently retired as executive director of nonprofit social service agency Turning Points for Children, has become a strong advocate for placing children in kinship care.
While overseeing cases at the health and child welfare nonprofit, which used to contract with the city as a Community Umbrella Agency, he said he thought kinship cases tended to have better outcomes for families and kids compared to foster care placements.
“So, I built up a bias that was basically, kinship care is not really foster care, it’s prevention,” Fair said.
Research is mixed on whether kinship care leads to better long-term outcomes overall compared to foster care, but some studies have found that kinship placements provided more stability for kids and families, lessened separation anxiety, and resulted in fewer behavioral problems.
Fair said kids were more likely to stay within the communities they lived in. Prioritizing a community-centric model could be a more successful approach, he said.
“We have to understand that government has a role to protect those children, but that’s not the only role that needs to be considered,” he said, “that [the system] may need to be more complicated than it is, but it certainly has to be more sensitive, it has to be more thoughtful.”
History repeats itself — looking at long-term outcomes for kids in the system
As Philadelphia City Council holds a series of hearings looking at the child welfare system, and other state agencies launch their own investigations into the Allford case and other children who’ve been mistreated, neglected or abused, Cathy Welsh said she hopes they don’t repeat mistakes of the past.
Welsh was a consultant for DHS in 2006 when Danieal Kelly, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy, died of starvation in her mother’s West Philadelphia apartment. At the time, a DHS-contracted private welfare agency was responsible for providing weekly at-home visits and care to the family.
Kelly’s death led to criminal convictions of her parents, social workers and welfare administrators, and prompted city-wide hearings, investigations and studies on recommended changes to the system.
Twenty years later, Welsh wonders just how many of those recommendations were actually adopted and enacted.
“It concerns me to just keep studying the problem,” she said. “I mean, it’s like we’re admiring the problem rather than solving it.”
At the same time, Fair said he hopes city agencies and advocacy organizations avoid making reactionary or premature changes following Allford’s death. Adding more rules and regulations to an already complicated welfare system isn’t always the solution, he said.
“It’s a pivotal time right now. We can make the decision to try to actually figure out a way to bring the whole system into the 21st century, to have it not be so racist,” he said. “It’s still stuck in the assumption that government knows better what to do for a child than the community the child lives in.”
Foster care can be “hit or miss” in terms of a safer alternative for children, said Hernandez-Mekonnen, who has led several studies on long-term wellness outcomes among children in welfare situations.
“There are a number of cases where we see kids who have been in the system for several years, are reunified [with parents], and have the same exact outcomes as their siblings who never left the home … Have we really done anything?” she said.
In some cases, Hernandez-Mekonnen wondered if it would not have been more effective to invest in families up front and prevent kids from being taken from their homes in the first place.
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series of reports funded by a generous grant from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
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