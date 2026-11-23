When professional discipline becomes silence

She said several dancers noticed the makeup and her distress. Their concern reassured her she was not overreacting, Lopes said. But when rehearsal leaders in the studio did not intervene, she took the look as an intentional production decision rather than a mistake. She said it felt like an attempt to obscure her racial identity.

Finnish National Ballet Artistic Director Javier Torres López told WHYY News that he apologized to Lopes and described what happened as a “terrible incident.”

“There was no conscious decision for applying the wrong makeup to Miss Lopes,” Torres López wrote in an email.

He said the dancer was supposed to look pale for the role. He attributed the incident to an outdated makeup file created more than 30 years ago, which the makeup artist followed while preparing Lopes for her first rehearsal as Cupid.

Torres López accepted responsibility for not reviewing the old instructions before the rehearsal. He said he apologized to Lopes personally, in interviews and before the full company after she raised her concerns.

The company has since introduced additional reviews of makeup, wigs and costumes. The Finnish National Ballet has also revised its definition of “pale makeup,” and will create a pale look based on each dancer’s natural complexion, rather than using one shade for all.

The company will also consult dancers more on makeup and wig questions.

But for Lopes, the damage was done after that makeup call.

The following day, she said that she was told the makeup could be made “less white.” To her, that was not a solution.

“Less white, white makeup, pale … for me, it sends the same message,” she said. “You are an anomaly. You need to change your race or your color in order to belong to that form.”

Lopes said ballet is a hierarchical art form where dancers learn early on to accept criticism and corrections, follow directions, and avoid being seen as challenging or unprofessional. Lopes said those structures can become more arduous for dancers who are the only person of their race in the room.

“You learn that you do what you’re told. You don’t question it,” she said. “When you are a Black dancer, you have to really think twice because people are very quick to judge.”

She said she feared losing her job or being characterized as “aggressive” or “overly emotional.”

In this situation, Lopes eventually decided to speak up about her experience in a company meeting and read a statement. She later went on medical leave and did not perform in “Don Quixote.”

The Helsinki experience also brought back painful memories from her teenage years, when she prepared for an international ballet competition. Lopes said a trusted teacher lightened her skin with makeup and presented it as necessary for her success. Lopes later earned scholarships, complicating how she understood the experience at the time.

She grew up with limited financial resources in Brazil and saw ballet as a route to a different life and a way to help her family.