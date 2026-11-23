Philadelphia Ballet principal dancer’s skin-lightening makeup experience addresses belonging in ballet
Philadelphia Ballet principal dancer Nayara Lopes shares her experience in Finland, opening a local conversation about colorism and belonging in classical ballet.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Nayara Lopes, a principal dancer with Philadelphia Ballet, is speaking out about an incident abroad that she says brought back painful memories. The Black Brazilian dancer returned to Philadelphia earlier this year after dancing as a first soloist with the Finnish National Ballet during the 2025-26 season. Lopes says a makeup call left her stunned.
In February, Lopes was preparing to portray Cupid in a production of “Don Quixote” with the Helsinki-based company.
When the makeup artist finished, Lopes looked at herself in the dressing room mirror and said she barely recognized the person looking back. Thick makeup covered her face, and her cheeks were pink.
“That’s when I saw that my face was entirely white,” Lopes said. “I looked like a clown.”
Lopes joined the Finnish National Ballet on a one-year contract after spending much of her professional career in the United States. She said she may be the first Black woman in the company’s history and the only Black woman that season.
She initially assumed the lighter-colored makeup was just a base layer, but she said the makeup artist kept applying lighter and heavier layers of white. The shock of seeing her altered reflection made her feel detached from her body. Her throat tightened. She cried, feeling sick to her stomach. Still, she tried to remain professional and continue to a company class and dress rehearsal.
“I was shaking,” Lopes said. “Some of my friends were helping me, like, ‘You can do this. You can do this,’ before I went onstage.”
When professional discipline becomes silence
She said several dancers noticed the makeup and her distress. Their concern reassured her she was not overreacting, Lopes said. But when rehearsal leaders in the studio did not intervene, she took the look as an intentional production decision rather than a mistake. She said it felt like an attempt to obscure her racial identity.
Finnish National Ballet Artistic Director Javier Torres López told WHYY News that he apologized to Lopes and described what happened as a “terrible incident.”
“There was no conscious decision for applying the wrong makeup to Miss Lopes,” Torres López wrote in an email.
He said the dancer was supposed to look pale for the role. He attributed the incident to an outdated makeup file created more than 30 years ago, which the makeup artist followed while preparing Lopes for her first rehearsal as Cupid.
Torres López accepted responsibility for not reviewing the old instructions before the rehearsal. He said he apologized to Lopes personally, in interviews and before the full company after she raised her concerns.
The company has since introduced additional reviews of makeup, wigs and costumes. The Finnish National Ballet has also revised its definition of “pale makeup,” and will create a pale look based on each dancer’s natural complexion, rather than using one shade for all.
The company will also consult dancers more on makeup and wig questions.
But for Lopes, the damage was done after that makeup call.
The following day, she said that she was told the makeup could be made “less white.” To her, that was not a solution.
“Less white, white makeup, pale … for me, it sends the same message,” she said. “You are an anomaly. You need to change your race or your color in order to belong to that form.”
Lopes said ballet is a hierarchical art form where dancers learn early on to accept criticism and corrections, follow directions, and avoid being seen as challenging or unprofessional. Lopes said those structures can become more arduous for dancers who are the only person of their race in the room.
“You learn that you do what you’re told. You don’t question it,” she said. “When you are a Black dancer, you have to really think twice because people are very quick to judge.”
She said she feared losing her job or being characterized as “aggressive” or “overly emotional.”
In this situation, Lopes eventually decided to speak up about her experience in a company meeting and read a statement. She later went on medical leave and did not perform in “Don Quixote.”
The Helsinki experience also brought back painful memories from her teenage years, when she prepared for an international ballet competition. Lopes said a trusted teacher lightened her skin with makeup and presented it as necessary for her success. Lopes later earned scholarships, complicating how she understood the experience at the time.
She grew up with limited financial resources in Brazil and saw ballet as a route to a different life and a way to help her family.
A career in Philadelphia — and a return
Lopes first joined Philadelphia Ballet’s corps de ballet for the 2016-17 season. She advanced through the company and was promoted onstage to principal dancer in December 2021.
Philadelphia Ballet Artistic Director Ángel Corella said he first recognized Lopes for her drive, technical ability and willingness to work across styles. Lopes is now back in Philadelphia for the 2026-27 season. Corella said the company welcomed her back with open arms, listened to her experience and cast her in principal roles.
“The most important part in Philadelphia Ballet is listening to the dancers,” Corella said. “There are some things that you might think are okay that are not okay.”
Corella said Philadelphia Ballet does not permit changing a dancer’s skin color for an artistic concept. A ghostly or otherworldly character can be created through acting, contouring and other choices that do not obscure the dancer’s complexion.
“When a Black person becomes a ghost, they don’t become white,” Corella said. “There are many other ways that you can actually achieve the same concept without changing the color of the skin of a dancer.”
The company also consults dancers about tights, shoes, hair and costume elements that affect identity and comfort, Corella said. Some dancers prefer traditional pink tights and shoes, while others want those items to match their skin tone. He said dancers should decide rather than have it imposed as a universal rule.
Corella mentioned that guest choreographers and coaches must present their requests to company leadership. Those leaders then consult the dancer. If the dancer is uncomfortable, the company looks for another way to accomplish the artistic goal.
Corella explained that the company prohibits changing a dancer’s skin color as a practice, though he was unsure if the policy explicitly included that protection.
A Philadelphia Ballet spokesperson said company leadership and dancers’ union representatives developed a written code of conduct. It covers respect, boundaries, professionalism and appropriate workplace behavior, and guest artists must agree to those expectations before joining the company.
Corella said dancers often approach him directly or through the company manager. He said his responsibility is to make sure they feel secure enough to perform without being distracted by discomfort with their makeup, hair or costume.
“My job is to prepare the dancers to go onstage and be free,” Corella said.
Building belonging before dancers reach the professional stage
For Chanel Holland-Pierre, founder and CEO of Philadelphia’s Chocolate Ballerina Company, the question of agency begins before a dancer signs a professional contract.
Holland-Pierre founded the company in 2018 after training and performing in predominantly white dance spaces, where she was often one of the few Black dancers. She recalled being excluded from a classroom and being criticized for her hair and appearance.
She wanted to build a place where young dancers could receive professional training without first having to prove they fit ballet’s traditional image.
Chocolate Ballerina provides free dance programming through Philadelphia recreation centers and schools, along with performance opportunities including “Swan Lake” and “Romeo and Juliet.” The company’s dancers range from young children to emerging professionals.
“This was a platform for Black and brown dancers to be seen, to be heard and not only to be taken seriously, but to be taken as a statement,” Holland-Pierre said. “We are here.”
She said young dancers often begin recognizing exclusion in middle school, when they compare themselves with the performers featured in advertising, programs and prominent roles. She explained that the issue goes beyond simply having a Black dancer onstage. Young people also notice who occupies the spotlight, who gets ongoing opportunities and which complexions “fit” ballet’s aesthetic.
Holland-Pierre said colorism can shape that calculation by asking whether a dancer will “blend” or stand out. She deliberately named her organization Chocolate Ballerina to embrace the range of complexions in the communities it serves.
The company’s training includes conversations about workplace boundaries so dancers can identify when a professional request crosses into humiliation or racial erasure.
“You don’t have to make it through in that way and suffer and be humiliated,” she said.
Reworking a tradition rather than abandoning it
A production called “The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate” offers one example of how Holland-Pierre combines classical ballet with African American and African diasporic history and culture.
She conceived the production after attending a traditional production of “The Nutcracker” and noticing how few Black dancers she saw onstage compared with the number of Black audience members. Chocolate Ballerina’s first act retains the familiar score and structure, with contemporary touches. In the second act, Clara’s journey draws from places and traditions connected to the African diaspora.
The production also includes a griot, a West African storyteller, who guides audiences through the narrative. Holland-Pierre said the device makes the story more accessible while placing Black history and storytelling traditions at its center.
She sees representation and belonging as connected but separate concepts. Representation means people can see their culture and identity reflected. Belonging means institutions accept them and give them room to develop.
“When you enter my studio, you’re going to leave knowing that I can do anything,” Holland-Pierre said.
Returning to the stage
For Lopes, returning to Philadelphia did not immediately erase the doubt she carried home from Helsinki.
She wondered whether she should keep dancing, and whether she could still trust her own assessment of her abilities. Corella gave her principal roles, she said, without treating her difficult year abroad as proof she no longer belonged at that level.
When she stepped back onto a Philadelphia stage, something shifted.
“I felt like myself again,” Lopes said. “And that was everything to me. So I’m in the process of healing.”
She does not describe the United States or its ballet institutions as free from racism. Instead, she sees listening, consent and enforceable protections as steps toward changing a culture that has often required dancers of color to perform gratitude while absorbing unequal treatment.
Her goal, she said, is to spare younger dancers from facing the same choice between opportunity and self-respect.
“I am speaking up so they don’t have to feel that way,” Lopes said.
She titled her personal essay about the experience “I Want to Be the Last.” For ballet companies, she said that fulfilling that hope will require more than diverse casting. It will require examining who holds power backstage, whose comfort is treated as negotiable and whether dancers can say “no” without risking the careers they have spent their lives building.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.