Mayor Parker pledged to help save 925 affordable rentals across Philly. Councilmember Gauthier wants a funding commitment
“Why is this such a difficult decision to make when the money is there?” asked one Cobbs Creek renter at risk of displacement.
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Philadelphia City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier will introduce legislation Thursday calling for a public hearing to examine the city’s efforts to preserve 925 affordable rentals in her district.
The resolution, which is expected to pass the same day, is a “minor escalation” that is primarily aimed at securing city funding for a potential sale that would keep the units permanently affordable, Gauthier said. It comes roughly three months after Mayor Cherelle Parker said her administration is committed to finding a way to save these homes amid an affordable housing crisis.
The formal announcement, released after more than a year of relative silence, did not promise a particular dollar amount. Gauthier insists that needs to change before the portfolio’s owner, Jim Levin, changes his mind and decides to seek out other buyers, who may not want to keep the homes affordable into the future.
“This is almost 1,000 units of affordable housing in some of the most desirable neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia,” Gauthier said in an interview. “We cannot rebuild this opportunity.”
The majority of the properties are single-family homes. They belong to Neighborhood Restorations, an affordable housing developer, and were built in the 1990s and 2000s with federal tax credits that have kept them affordable for decades.
The administration has said it wants to focus on preserving 225 rentals with expired affordability restrictions. The remaining 700 units will lose their restrictions over the next decade, potentially giving the city more time to arrange what is expected to be a series of deals involving those properties.
Angela Brooks, Philadelphia’s chief housing and urban development officer, said the administration is currently working with Levin on what a deal might look like and a potential timeline for selling the properties.
“One thing I know for sure, Jim is not interested in kind of piecemealing it. He wants to have this happen in one or as few transactions as possible,” Brooks said in an interview.
For now, it remains unclear how much the city is willing to invest in the portfolio.
Generally speaking, the city doesn’t buy properties, but it has helped finance property transactions with developers by effectively subsidizing those deals. In that way, the city doesn’t need to take ownership.
To date, no developers or organizations have publicly signaled that they’re interested in taking on some or all of Levin’s properties.
“We are starting to hear from potential people who are interested in portions of the portfolio,” Brooks said, adding that the administration is also exploring how to create homebuying opportunities for existing tenants.
Will H.O.M.E. funds be tapped?
More than 3,000 residents rent from Neighborhood Restorations. Many of those tenants have rented the same place for years and fear they will be displaced if the properties are sold to a market-rate developer who plans to charge rents they cannot afford.
In the meantime, a grassroots campaign is also pushing the mayor, who has made housing a top priority, to do more than pledge her support.
“Why is this such a difficult decision to make when the money is there?” said Fredrica Lightford, who has rented a duplex near Cobbs Creek for the last seven years.
Gauthier’s resolution comes as the Parker administration looks to ramp up spending under its $2 billion housing plan, known as the Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E., initiative.
A report released by the City Controller’s Office found that, as of Sept. 30, the Parker administration had spent only $38 million of the $278 million that City Council approved for the first 16 months of H.O.M.E. That translates to just over 13% of the total.
The unspent funds are believed to include about $46 million for affordable housing preservation — dollars Gauthier argues should go toward saving the entire Neighborhood Restorations portfolio.
She is calling on the administration to spend at least $36 million in H.O.M.E. funding over the next three years, a substantial portion of the overall sale price. The request is in line with a recommendation set forth by a steering committee convened to discuss a potential sale.
“We have to show that we did the right thing by passing this initiative, and we have to make it count by actually spending the money and working in a collaborative way,” said Gauthier, who chairs Council’s housing committee.
She said she wants the administration to make a funding commitment by the end of the year, but the administration appears to be working on a different timeline.
Asked about Gauthier’s deadline, Brooks said the goal is to have a “firm path forward” outlined during the first quarter of 2027.
“There has been an inflated sense of urgency around kind of where we are, which just simply does not exist at the moment,” she said.
Levin did not respond to a request for comment.
He has said he is in “no hurry” to reach a deal, and that if an agreement with the city doesn’t materialize, he would either sit on the properties for some years or sell them on the open market at some point.
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