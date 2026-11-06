Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers arena developers have a new plan for tailgaters: Come inside and spend more money
The proposed $2 billion venue will look to lure fans away from the parking lot and into restaurants, bars and other attractions before and after games.
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Philadelphia’s planned new basketball and hockey arena is being designed to extract more profit from the region’s diehard sports fans, 76ers co-owner David Adelman said Wednesday.
Adelman, whose company Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment is partnering with Comcast Spectacor to open the new building in 2030, said they envision altering the traditional gameday experience so visitors spend more at the arena site even before the tip-off or drop of the puck.
“I joke, and I’ve been saying this for years — the tailgating experience in Philadelphia is, you park your car, pop your trunk, pull out a chair and a cooler, and that’s your pregame experience, right?” Adelman said during a panel discussion at the Kimmel Center.
“The question is: Can we convince you to kind of amend that a little bit and have some fun at our arena? We put out those plans — we’re going to have a big courtyard, we’re going to have retail, we’re going to have restaurants, bars, things like that,” he said.
The partners also want to capture more post-game revenue, he said. Currently, eventgoers typically head home after the final buzzer or entertain themselves at other businesses.
“As we thought to kind of reimagine what hospitality should look like at a sporting event, our goal is to create a building where you can come enjoy a dinner in kind of a lounge or a club, enjoy a great experience, but afterwards not have to be rushed out the door, and to be able to have a hospitality experience after the game or after the concert,” he said.
He spoke at a discussion of “The Business of Sports,” an event sponsored by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber, along with Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty, state Deputy Secretary of Tourism Anne Ryan and investment firm manager Natasha Camy. Temple University professor Thilo Kunkel moderated the panel.
“You all, as fans, while you’re there to cheer the team on, we recognize that you’re also spending a lot of money, and you want to get value for that money,” Adelman said. “We want to provide that to you.”
After a ‘couple hard fouls,’ a high-five and hug
Adelman and Hilferty briefly discussed the winding and contentious road to their decision to build the arena together.
Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile Arena currently hosts Sixers and Flyers games, as well as concerts and other events. In 2022, HBSE announced plans to build its own new venue at 10th and Market streets in Center City. Company officials said they wanted a modernized building and expressed frustration over the scheduling priority given to concerts and events over 76ers games.
Owning their building outright in Market East would also have given the company access to revenues from concessions and other sources. Hilferty had said he was willing to split ownership of the current arena with the Sixers and give them half the revenue, but HBSE spurned the offer, and the two companies publicly sparred over the economic feasibility of a new arena.
In 2023, Adelman wrote on X that Comcast Spectacor “twists arms to try to stop the @sixers from building our own privately funded arena,” and the following year Comcast commissioned a study that concluded there weren’t enough games and concerts to support two arenas in Philadelphia.
“We all love sports and we’re both very competitive,” Adelman said Wednesday. “Dan and I each threw a couple hard fouls during the game, but after a game you high-five, hug each other and move on.”
Hilferty said that he and others involved in that stadium deal had to “get over that fog of war” to get where they are now.
The downtown arena plan drew fierce opposition, particularly from Chinatown activists who said it would threaten the community’s survival. City Council signed off on the plan in December 2024, but less than a month later, the Sixers and Comcast Spectacor stunned the city by announcing they would instead build a new arena in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.
The companies have not announced the project cost, but Adelman’s bio at the Future Standard investment firm website pegs it at $2 billion. Under the agreement, Comcast acquired a minority stake in the Sixers. The two organizations also pledged to help revitalize Market East.
A call for public funding
In addition to the planned new arena, the panelists celebrated Philadelphia’s success in hosting several high-profile sporting events in 2026 and discussed ways to bring more events to the city and help local businesses benefit from them.
In addition to FIFA World Cup games, Philadelphia hosted the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Unrivaled women’s basketball games, a Women’s Tennis Association tournament and an Ultimate Fighting Championship bout. Delaware County’s Aronimink Club hosted the PGA Championship. LeBron James’ decision to play for the 76ers was also a major coup, the speakers said.
Ryan, the state’s top tourism official, said much of the work to bring in events is done by the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. The organization has a mandate to fill hotel rooms, and it negotiates concessions and government subsidies to encourage event organizers to pick Philly, she said.
But the economic and reputational benefits to the city far exceed hotel bookings, and the city and state governments should pitch in more to pay for event bids that can compete with rival cities like Indianapolis, Las Vegas and Atlanta, which are willing to offer increasingly high bids, she said.
“There has to be a public-private framework where we can bid on events that fall outside the mission of your organizations,” she said. “I’d like to see a permanent, sustainable framework that … we can tap into all year round when we know that bids are coming down the pike.”
Camy, a former NCAA Division I referee who is a managing partner at Harlem Woodbine Sports Group, said women’s sports are a promising growth area for Philadelphia.
She cited HBSE’s successful bid for a new WNBA team, which will debut in 2030, Unrivaled’s return in February, a possible 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup game and the idea of Philadelphia getting a National Women’s Soccer League team in the future. She also gave a shoutout to The Stoop Pigeon, a women’s sports bar and community hub that is expected to open at Broad and Pine streets soon.
Hilferty advised the next generation of sports industry leaders to come up with their own “big idea” for an event. He said he “half-jokingly” suggests that Philadelphia should aim to host the Olympics.
“There are some infrastructure issues that we might have, but we can dream beyond those and do it,” he said. “So come up with these dreams, sit over coffee and talk about them, and make them happen.”
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