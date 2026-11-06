After a ‘couple hard fouls,’ a high-five and hug

Adelman and Hilferty briefly discussed the winding and contentious road to their decision to build the arena together.

Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile Arena currently hosts Sixers and Flyers games, as well as concerts and other events. In 2022, HBSE announced plans to build its own new venue at 10th and Market streets in Center City. Company officials said they wanted a modernized building and expressed frustration over the scheduling priority given to concerts and events over 76ers games.

Owning their building outright in Market East would also have given the company access to revenues from concessions and other sources. Hilferty had said he was willing to split ownership of the current arena with the Sixers and give them half the revenue, but HBSE spurned the offer, and the two companies publicly sparred over the economic feasibility of a new arena.

In 2023, Adelman wrote on X that Comcast Spectacor “twists arms to try to stop the @sixers from building our own privately funded arena,” and the following year Comcast commissioned a study that concluded there weren’t enough games and concerts to support two arenas in Philadelphia.

“We all love sports and we’re both very competitive,” Adelman said Wednesday. “Dan and I each threw a couple hard fouls during the game, but after a game you high-five, hug each other and move on.”

Hilferty said that he and others involved in that stadium deal had to “get over that fog of war” to get where they are now.

The downtown arena plan drew fierce opposition, particularly from Chinatown activists who said it would threaten the community’s survival. City Council signed off on the plan in December 2024, but less than a month later, the Sixers and Comcast Spectacor stunned the city by announcing they would instead build a new arena in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

The companies have not announced the project cost, but Adelman’s bio at the Future Standard investment firm website pegs it at $2 billion. Under the agreement, Comcast acquired a minority stake in the Sixers. The two organizations also pledged to help revitalize Market East.

A call for public funding

In addition to the planned new arena, the panelists celebrated Philadelphia’s success in hosting several high-profile sporting events in 2026 and discussed ways to bring more events to the city and help local businesses benefit from them.

In addition to FIFA World Cup games, Philadelphia hosted the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Unrivaled women’s basketball games, a Women’s Tennis Association tournament and an Ultimate Fighting Championship bout. Delaware County’s Aronimink Club hosted the PGA Championship. LeBron James’ decision to play for the 76ers was also a major coup, the speakers said.

Ryan, the state’s top tourism official, said much of the work to bring in events is done by the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. The organization has a mandate to fill hotel rooms, and it negotiates concessions and government subsidies to encourage event organizers to pick Philly, she said.

But the economic and reputational benefits to the city far exceed hotel bookings, and the city and state governments should pitch in more to pay for event bids that can compete with rival cities like Indianapolis, Las Vegas and Atlanta, which are willing to offer increasingly high bids, she said.

“There has to be a public-private framework where we can bid on events that fall outside the mission of your organizations,” she said. “I’d like to see a permanent, sustainable framework that … we can tap into all year round when we know that bids are coming down the pike.”

Camy, a former NCAA Division I referee who is a managing partner at Harlem Woodbine Sports Group, said women’s sports are a promising growth area for Philadelphia.

She cited HBSE’s successful bid for a new WNBA team, which will debut in 2030, Unrivaled’s return in February, a possible 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup game and the idea of Philadelphia getting a National Women’s Soccer League team in the future. She also gave a shoutout to The Stoop Pigeon, a women’s sports bar and community hub that is expected to open at Broad and Pine streets soon.

Hilferty advised the next generation of sports industry leaders to come up with their own “big idea” for an event. He said he “half-jokingly” suggests that Philadelphia should aim to host the Olympics.

“There are some infrastructure issues that we might have, but we can dream beyond those and do it,” he said. “So come up with these dreams, sit over coffee and talk about them, and make them happen.”