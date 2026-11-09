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The Public Advocate, who represents the interests of Philadelphia Gas Works’ ratepayers, has filed a petition to intervene in the Philadelphia Gas Commission’s efforts to seek more information on gifts given to PGW CEO Seth Shapiro by the utility’s vendors.

“The Gas Commission should conduct a full, public investigation into gifts given to PGW management and whether the donors received anything in exchange,” said Public Advocate and Community Legal Services supervising attorney Rob Ballenger in a statement to WHYY News.

Community Legal Services acts as the Public Advocate in proceedings before the Gas Commission and represents residential and small business customers in rate cases.

Ballenger’s petition references a commission memo that was obtained by and previously reported upon by WHYY News. The commission’s memo seeks “a complete accounting of gifts, tickets, meals, travel, lodging, and entertainment” given by outside groups to Shapiro.

The five-member commission, which oversees the finances of the city-owned utility, is seeking more information than is required by Pennsylvania’s Ethics Act.

The commission’s memo, dated Oct. 23, was sent to PGW less than three weeks after WHYY News reported that Shapiro disclosed dozens of freebies, including trips to Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training in Clearwater, Florida, but didn’t include the value on his state ethics forms for 2022 through 2025. State law requires Shapiro to specify the value of each free trip he accepts.

The Public Advocate’s petition seeks an “on-the-record proceeding” into Shapiro’s gifts and trips, where any results of the inquiry would be public.

“This winter, many Philadelphians will choose between paying their rent, refilling their prescription, or keeping their homes warm,” Ballenger said. “PGW should be laser focused on keeping rates low and helping customers avoid shut offs, not accepting lavish gifts from its business partners.”

Last winter, PGW raised rates by 6.6%.

Questions remain about freebies given to PGW CEO from vendors

WHYY News previously reported that the Phillies paid for Shapiro to attend spring training for at least four consecutive years between 2022 and 2025, according to public filings.

PGW is a major advertiser on Phillies broadcasts and stadium signage and digital displays — spending that is approved by the CEO. The nonprofit gas utility spent more than $1 million to advertise with the Phillies from October 2022 to November 2024, public records show. As a municipally owned gas utility, Philadelphia’s 500,000 residential and commercial customers provide the vast majority of the utility’s revenue.

Shapiro also listed gifts on his ethics forms from several other vendors including Independence Blue Cross, which provides health care to the utility’s more than 1,600 employees, and 61 Commodities. He failed to disclose the value of the gifts, which is required by the state ethics law. The utility has a contract with 61 Commodities to manage its assets, including the transport, purchase and sale of natural gas.

It is unclear how the Gas Commission will respond to the Public Advocate’s petition. Neither the commission nor Christy Brady, who chairs the commission, responded to requests for comment.

“The Public Advocate’s absence would leave the Small Users directly affected by the outcome of this proceeding without rightful and necessary representation of their interests,” reads the petition, which cites WHYY News’ reporting.

“The public reporting by WHYY raises serious questions concerning PGW’s CEO’s acceptance of gifts and expensive travel and accommodations, together with potential guests, while remaining on company time. These gifts and events may have provided substantial opportunity for personal enrichment at the expense of PGW’s Small User customers,” reads the petition.