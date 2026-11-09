Public Advocate seeks ‘full and public investigation’ of PGW CEO’s freebies following WHYY’s report
The Public Advocate, who represents the interests of PGW ratepayers, said the Gas Commission should “conduct a full public investigation” into PGW’s CEO actions.
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The Public Advocate, who represents the interests of Philadelphia Gas Works’ ratepayers, has filed a petition to intervene in the Philadelphia Gas Commission’s efforts to seek more information on gifts given to PGW CEO Seth Shapiro by the utility’s vendors.
“The Gas Commission should conduct a full, public investigation into gifts given to PGW management and whether the donors received anything in exchange,” said Public Advocate and Community Legal Services supervising attorney Rob Ballenger in a statement to WHYY News.
Community Legal Services acts as the Public Advocate in proceedings before the Gas Commission and represents residential and small business customers in rate cases.
Ballenger’s petition references a commission memo that was obtained by and previously reported upon by WHYY News. The commission’s memo seeks “a complete accounting of gifts, tickets, meals, travel, lodging, and entertainment” given by outside groups to Shapiro.
The five-member commission, which oversees the finances of the city-owned utility, is seeking more information than is required by Pennsylvania’s Ethics Act.
The commission’s memo, dated Oct. 23, was sent to PGW less than three weeks after WHYY News reported that Shapiro disclosed dozens of freebies, including trips to Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training in Clearwater, Florida, but didn’t include the value on his state ethics forms for 2022 through 2025. State law requires Shapiro to specify the value of each free trip he accepts.
The Public Advocate’s petition seeks an “on-the-record proceeding” into Shapiro’s gifts and trips, where any results of the inquiry would be public.
“This winter, many Philadelphians will choose between paying their rent, refilling their prescription, or keeping their homes warm,” Ballenger said. “PGW should be laser focused on keeping rates low and helping customers avoid shut offs, not accepting lavish gifts from its business partners.”
Last winter, PGW raised rates by 6.6%.
Questions remain about freebies given to PGW CEO from vendors
WHYY News previously reported that the Phillies paid for Shapiro to attend spring training for at least four consecutive years between 2022 and 2025, according to public filings.
PGW is a major advertiser on Phillies broadcasts and stadium signage and digital displays — spending that is approved by the CEO. The nonprofit gas utility spent more than $1 million to advertise with the Phillies from October 2022 to November 2024, public records show. As a municipally owned gas utility, Philadelphia’s 500,000 residential and commercial customers provide the vast majority of the utility’s revenue.
Shapiro also listed gifts on his ethics forms from several other vendors including Independence Blue Cross, which provides health care to the utility’s more than 1,600 employees, and 61 Commodities. He failed to disclose the value of the gifts, which is required by the state ethics law. The utility has a contract with 61 Commodities to manage its assets, including the transport, purchase and sale of natural gas.
It is unclear how the Gas Commission will respond to the Public Advocate’s petition. Neither the commission nor Christy Brady, who chairs the commission, responded to requests for comment.
“The Public Advocate’s absence would leave the Small Users directly affected by the outcome of this proceeding without rightful and necessary representation of their interests,” reads the petition, which cites WHYY News’ reporting.
“The public reporting by WHYY raises serious questions concerning PGW’s CEO’s acceptance of gifts and expensive travel and accommodations, together with potential guests, while remaining on company time. These gifts and events may have provided substantial opportunity for personal enrichment at the expense of PGW’s Small User customers,” reads the petition.
The petition raises concerns about PGW management and the efficient use of ratepayer dollars, citing the current replacement of its customer information system, which it states is “nearly $100 million more than initially approved.”
“The ongoing investigation into gifts and disclosures by PGW’s CEO should be conducted in a public, on-the-record proceeding, with participation by the Public Advocate, in order to ensure that the Commission is fully informed and capable of undertaking the appropriate corrective action to ensure PGW management is fully transparent and accountable to its customers,” the petition reads.
The Public Advocate’s petition also states that it plans to seek even greater detailed information than what has been reported on the Gas Commission’s memo.
Calls for more transparency at PGW
PGW’s board of directors, the Philadelphia Facilities Management Corporation, has a contract with the city to manage PGW and provide oversight. The PFMC members are appointed by the Mayor, who together with the PFMC hires the executive staff. Repeated efforts to reach the chair of the board Leigh Whitaker have gone unanswered. The Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office has also not responded to repeated requests for comment.
“I think this is an institution that thrives on a lack of transparency, and ultimately ratepayers are the ones who pay for it,” said Sara Baier, a PGW ratepayer and Democratic committeeperson in Port Richmond. Baier said she and her neighbors are concerned about the planned expansion of PGW’s liquefied natural gas plant in Port Richmond, and that they are frustrated by the lack of available information.
“PGW belongs to the people of Philadelphia, and we pay for it every month with our gas bills,” she said. “So, whether it’s the value of the CEO’s free trips or the details of a new LNG plant in our neighborhood, I feel like we only seem to get the facts when a reporter or the Public Advocate or the Gas Commission forces information out into the open.”
Baier said the inquiries by the Gas Commission and the Public Advocate are “a good start.” But she is frustrated by the lack of basic transparency, including a publicly available list of the current members of the Philadelphia Facilities Management Corporation. Requests for the names and contacts of the corporation’s current members were not returned by the mayor’s office nor Whitaker.
“If this is an institution that exists for Philadelphia and the residents of Philadelphia, I would really like to see a push from perhaps the Gas Commission, City Council and the mayor to change the institutional culture at PGW,” Baier said. “Right now, you have an institutional culture that’s not very forthcoming and I think it’s time for real accountability. I don’t think that’s so much to ask from a municipally owned utility company.”
Neither PGW officials nor Shapiro responded to a request for comment.
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