Pete Hegseth, Trump’s defense secretary pick, grilled at contentious Senate hearing

Who: Pete Hegseth

Hegseth, 44, served in the infantry and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge.

Nominated for: U.S secretary of defense

What does this role do: The defense secretary oversees the U.S. armed forces, second only to the president as the commander in chief, and is a senior member of the Cabinet.

Here’s what happened at the hearing

Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and former Fox News host, appeared to have united support among Republican members of the Senate Armed Services committee but he faced intense criticism right out of the gate from Democrats during Tuesday’s public hearing.

Ranking member Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who’s voted for the last eight nominees for the post, said Hegseth lacks “the character and composure and competence to hold the position of secretary of defense.”

He said Hegseth isn’t qualified to meet the “overwhelming demands of this job” and cited ongoing geopolitical threats including China’s undermining of U.S. interests, Russia’s war against Ukraine that threatens “the entire global order” and the continuing violence in the Middle East.

Reed listed his concerns about Hegseth’s personal philosophy, his limited management experience and reports about his role leading the political advocacy group Veterans for Freedom.

“In each year you were in charge, expenses far exceeded revenues, until the organization teetered on bankruptcy and had to be merged with another group,” he said.