Police report gives details, timeline of the sexual assault claim against Pete Hegseth

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The woman who accused then-Fox News host Pete Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017 said that while she did not have a complete recollection of the night in question, she “remembered saying ‘no’ a lot” and alleged that he prevented her from leaving his hotel room, according to a police report from the Monterey, Calif., police department.

The report, which was released to NPR and other outlets after a public records request, provides additional details about the incident involving the woman and Hegseth, who was named last week as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of Defense.

On Thursday, Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman said in statement: “This report corroborates what Mr. Hegseth’s attorneys have said all along: the incident was fully investigated, and no charges were filed because police found the allegations to be false. Pete Hegseth is a highly-respected Combat Veteran who will honorably serve our country when he is confirmed as the next Secretary of Defense, just like he honorably served our country on the battlefield in uniform.”

The allegation against Hegseth came into public view just days after President-elect Donald Trump announced him as his nominee for Secretary of Defense, adding to scrutiny of the longtime TV personality’s qualifications to lead the Department of Defense.

Hegseth, 44, stopped working at Fox News last week after his nomination was announced. His attorney, Timothy Parlatore, said that while Hegseth denies the allegations by his accuser, he settled with her several years ago, to prevent her from filing a lawsuit that could damage his television career.

“This police report confirms what I have said all along,” Parlatore told NPR via email, “that the incident was fully investigated and police found the allegations to be false, which is why no charges were filed.”