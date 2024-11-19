Defense pick Peter Hegseth paid accuser to protect his career, his lawyer confirms

This story originally appeared on NPR.

An attorney for Pete Hegseth, the longtime Fox News host and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, confirmed to NPR that Hegseth had paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault in order to prevent her from filing a lawsuit that could damage his career.

Hegseth, 44, left Fox News last week after his pending nomination was announced, the network said. Hegseth has denied the woman’s allegations. The incident took place in 2017.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Hegseth’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said in a statement that Hegseth had reached a settlement with his accuser, which included paying her an unknown amount of money in exchange for her signing a nondisclosure agreement. This arrangement was intended to stop her from filing a lawsuit and to protect Hegseth’s position at Fox News, the Post reported.

Parlatore told NPR on Monday that the information attributed to him by the Post was accurate. According to the Post article, a friend of the woman had shared information about the incident in a memo sent to the Trump transition team last week. NPR has not independently confirmed the contents of the memo.

No charges were filed, Trump team says

“President Trump is nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his Administration,” Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement to NPR.

Hegseth’s nomination will go forward, Cheung said.

“Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed,” he said. “We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again.”

Trump has himself been convicted of falsifying business records connected to hush money payments, to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, a case he claims is politically motivated.

What is Hegseth accused of?

In 2017, Hegseth was named in an investigation by the Monterey Police Department concerning a reported sexual assault at a golf resort in California. According to a statement from city officials, Hegseth acknowledges having a sexual encounter with the woman but insists it was consensual.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Oct. 8 at 1 Old Golf Course Road, which is the address of Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa. Police say the woman reported an injury to her right thigh. Their news release does not disclose the alleged victim’s name or age; however, she was 30 at the time and worked for the California Federation of Republican Women, assisting with logistics while Hegseth spoke at their conference.

She was staying at the hotel with her husband.