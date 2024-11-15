What’s behind defense secretary pick Hegseth’s war on ‘woke’

This story originally appeared on NPR.

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and former National Guard soldier, for Secretary of Defense, is being met with disbelief and outrage among members of Congress and former military officers.

If confirmed, he would be the least experienced defense secretary in the history of the republic, going back to Henry Knox, the first secretary of war who was a key officer in Washington’s army. Those who rise to that post often come from Capitol Hill, industry or the highest ranks of the officer corps.

He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and left the Army National Guard as a major in 2021. Beyond his inexperience, Trump’s selection of Hegseth has also renewed scrutiny of his political and religious views, his advocacy for soldiers accused of war crimes, and his aggressive criticism of the military he would be leading. Many people with experience in defense and foreign policy fear that, if confirmed, Hegseth would politicize the officer corps.

Reaction to the news was swift and cutting. One former senior military official said that the only qualifying quality for Hegseth seemed to be loyalty to Trump, and that the pick was embarrassing, although the language used was more colorful. Another official on the Hill said he had to Google Hegseth’s name.

“The job of Secretary of Defense should not be an entry-level position, and I question President-elect Trump’s choice of a television news host to take on this immensely important role,” House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith, D-Wash., said in a statement. “While I respect and admire Mr. Hegseth’s military service, I am concerned about his inexperience given the security challenges we face around the world.”