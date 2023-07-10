NWS places severe thunderstorm watch over parts of Del., Md., N.J., and Pa.
Downpours that could produce flash flooding will be the main threat.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist Chris Sowers says a FLOOD WATCH goes into effect this afternoon for the entire viewing area.
The National Weather Service has also placed a Severe Thunderstorm Watch over parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania until 6 p.m. Sunday.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 6 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/n6Dyzix4qm— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 9, 2023
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and very humid. A spotty thunderstorm could develop around lunchtime, but most of the activity will push through between 3pm and 10pm (west to east). Downpours that could produce flash flooding will be the main threat this afternoon. A couple of storms could also turn severe with damaging wind gusts. High 84.
TONIGHT: A heavy thunderstorm and downpour is likely during the evening hours. Otherwise, cloudy and humid. Low 70.
MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays humid with a pop up thunderstorm. High 85.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 94.
THURSDAY: Another hot day! Partly sunny and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 92.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A couple of thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 89.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, humid. High 86.
