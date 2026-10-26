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Gov. Josh Shapiro has officially banned all personal mobile devices in Pennsylvania schools, joining 26 other states in adopting a bell-to-bell restriction statewide.

Shapiro signed Senate Bill 1014 into law Monday morning at Lenape Middle School in Bucks County, where such a policy has already been in place for several years.

The law comes amid growing concern over young people’s mental health, as rates of anxiety, depression and even suicide are on the rise, even among elementary-age children.

When phones, kids and schools combine, challenges often follow. A Pew Research study found that 72% of high school teachers and 33% of middle school teachers said cell phones in class were a “major problem” and that enforcing building policies was a challenge.

At the bill signing, Shapiro’s podium had a sign that read, “Getting Distractions Out of the Classroom.” He said the ban will impact all public, private, charter and cybercharter schools statewide, and each district must adopt a specific means of enforcing the ban before the 2027-28 school year begins next fall.

He framed the law as a “common sense” way to improve student well-being and academic performance. Though some may be upset about the change, they tend to adjust quickly, he said at the press conference.

The governor’s two youngest children, who are in tenth and twelfth grade, were initially dismayed by his plan to ban phones and “gave me a hard time for months,” he said.

But when their school implemented the policy, they got used to it within about a week, Shapiro said.

He said the bell-to-bell ban will improve students’ academic performance, as well as their social skills, mental health and ability to enjoy their school years. Even lunch periods and minutes between classes are a “really critical developmental time,” Shapiro said.