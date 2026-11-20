Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to ban pesticides containing toxic PFAS chemicals
Certain pesticides used to control pests on farms, golf courses and buildings contain certain types of PFAS compounds.
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Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation that aims to ban pesticides that contain toxic PFAS chemicals.
The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Tarik Khan, D-Philadelphia, would prohibit the sale and use of pesticides containing PFAS after a two-year phase-out period.
The legislation comes as the so-called “forever chemicals” are detected in waterways across the Philadelphia region, and after Pennsylvania warned anglers to not eat fish from the Wissahickon Creek after finding high levels of PFAS chemicals in fish tissue.
“This is one of many bills that we are introducing to protect our environment,” Khan said. “[Pesticides are] just another one of those points of exposure, because it is being sprayed on crops, and, of course, that’s getting right into our water supply.”
Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency approved three different types of pesticides that are considered to contain “forever chemicals,” though they don’t meet the agency’s narrow definition of PFAS. Khan said the move sparked him to protect people from pesticides on the state level.
“We have to make sure that we are protecting our crops, we’re protecting our people, but avoiding these unnecessary chemicals that are added that are poisoning our people,” he said.
State lawmakers introduced another bill earlier this year that aims to ban household products that contain PFAS, like dental floss, children’s items like bedding and playmats, and cosmetics. Gov. Josh Shapiro has also signed legislation that bans firefighting foam that contains PFAS.
PFAS are widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing. The chemicals have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease and developmental delays in children.
The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the environment and human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers like DuPont.
Other types of PFAS compounds are also found in pesticides that are used to maintain golf courses and lawns, to eliminate pests like termites and cockroaches in buildings and to preserve food crops.
“They do provide some benefit, and that is to improve the crop harvest, and to allow farmers to produce their crop without a lot of loss,” said Andrew Patterson, a microbiologist and professor at Penn State University.
“One of the things that’s been quite helpful for this is some of these have been designed to be used at lower levels, or you don’t have to use them as frequently.”
Under the legislation, PFAS pesticide use would be banned over a two-year period at schools, day cares, health care facilities, residential lawns and for commercial mosquito spraying. The agriculture secretary may grant annually reviewed exemptions only for “unavoidable uses” deemed essential to health, safety or society where no reasonable alternatives exist.
The environmental group Center for Biological Diversity found that 14% of all conventional pesticide active ingredients are now PFAS.
There are thousands of types of PFAS chemicals, and they vary widely in their toxicity and how they build up in living organisms. The fluorinated compounds found in certain pesticides are different chemically from the types of PFAS that have commonly tainted drinking water supplies across the region.
The EPA uses a narrower definition of PFAS than international scientific bodies. That means many pesticide products that contain PFAS are not categorized as “forever chemicals” by the EPA. The agency argues that these compounds do not persist in the environment to the same degree as chemicals like PFOS and PFOA. Some of these compounds are also in commonly used products like Frontline, which protects dogs from fleas.
“It’s not like PFOA and PFOS and all these other types of chemicals are added directly into pesticides. That’s not the case, and I think that’s where that’s a little bit of a misconception,” Patterson said.
However, environmentalists and scientists say these pesticides break down into other persistent pollutants in water supplies.
Marty Overline, president of Aardvark Pest Management in Philadelphia, said federal and state regulations already exist to minimize the risk of pesticides. Pest control professionals also take several steps to manage pests before pesticides are used, he said. Overline, who sits on the state’s pest advisory board, said he’s concerned the ban could be implemented before effective alternatives are on the market, especially for crucial tasks like reducing cockroaches and terminates.
“I go into people’s homes that have roaches. That’s the No. 1 cause of asthma in this country,” he said. “If I don’t have the products to get rid of that, I would think maybe there’s going to be more kids that are going to suffer from asthma.”
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