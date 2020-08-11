Pennsylvania may seek federal loan to pay jobless benefits

Pennsylvania has contacted the U.S. Department of Labor about a loan to prop up its unemployment compensation trust fund as President Donald Trump pushes states to help pay for a new round of federal unemployment benefits.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Monday it was waiting for federal guidance to understand the full impact of Trump’s executive order.

Wolf has urged Congress to extend the $600 per-week benefit, which ended last month. Under Trump’s plan, a new $400 a week benefit requires a state to commit to providing $100.

Since it is written under disaster relief and emergency assistance law, Trump’s plan also requires a new program to be created from scratch, separate from Pennsylvania’s existing unemployment benefits programs, Wolf’s administration said.

“This is not something that any state will be able to do quickly,” Wolf’s administration said in a statement.