Another reason Pennsylvania is a swing state has nothing to do with the election

Putting the swing in a crucial swing state, most of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley cast ballots for Barack Obama. Years later, it switched to Donald Trump and then reversed itself again to assist President Biden’s 2020 victory.

But the region swings for another reason.

Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, and Tracy Chapman are among the music giants who have played guitars made by the world’s oldest guitar maker in the borough of Nazareth.