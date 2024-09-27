Legal questions about Pennsylvania mail-in ballots loom as voting starts

Should ‘undated’ and misdated ballots be counted?

No, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled this month.

Citing procedural issues, the state’s highest court threw out a lower court ruling that had found not counting mail-in ballots in return envelopes without any handwritten date or with an incorrect one violates Pennsylvania’s constitution, which says that all elections in the state must be free and equal.

But on Wednesday, voting rights groups asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to take up the issue through a new lawsuit.

And there are similar legal fights in the federal courts that may affect what ultimately happens to these ballots. A federal judge is weighing an argument that excluding these ballots goes against the U.S. Constitution. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court has set Friday as the deadline for civil rights groups to formally ask the justices to review whether not counting these ballots violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says a person’s right to vote cannot be denied for “an error or omission on any record or paper relating to any application, registration, or other act requisite to voting” that is “not material” in determining whether they’re qualified to vote.

Should the provisional ballots of voters who return ‘naked ballots’ be counted?

Yes, the Commonwealth Court ruled this month.

The state court found that election officials in Pennsylvania’s Butler County, just north of Pittsburgh, should count the provisional ballots of two “naked ballot” voters, who cast them for this year’s primary election after officials notified them that their returned mail-in ballots were rejected for lacking secrecy envelopes.

But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to take up an appeal by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. The GOP groups argue that counties contacting voters with defective mail-in ballots and allowing them to cast provisional ballots amounts to what’s known as a “notice and opportunity to cure” procedure, a process that’s separate from provisional voting. Counties in the state can choose to put in place notice-and-cure policies but, according to a 2020 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in a different case, state courts are not allowed to order them.

In a separate but related court petition to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the GOP groups argue that counties across the state have “adopted a patchwork of notice-and-cure policies” and as a result, not uniformly carried out the state’s election rules, in violation of both the state and U.S. constitutions. The state’s high court has not yet announced whether it will take up that petition.