Having epinephrine rescue medication on hand in emergencies

Common childhood food allergens include peanuts, cow’s milk, soy, egg, wheat, tree nuts, shellfish and fish, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The severity of allergic reactions can vary widely, but generally, symptoms can begin within minutes or up to an hour after eating or drinking something, experts say. They can include nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, rash or hives, face swelling, itching on the lips, tongue or mouth, wheezing, and lowered blood pressure with dizziness, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Some children may experience anaphylaxis, a sudden and life-threatening reaction that can cause the airway to close. Emergency use of epinephrine rescue medication with an auto-injector device, like EpiPen, can quickly reverse the complications.

But parents and policy makers say the medication is only as good as its availability and use.

Prior to the new law, it was voluntary for Pennsylvania child care and day care providers to stock epinephrine auto injectors, which come in generic and brand-name products. Some kinds need to be replaced as frequently as once a year and can cost as much as $700 out of pocket for a pack of two doses.

Pennsylvania’s version of Elijah’s Law now requires facilities to have the medication available, which will be provided through state agencies. The requirement is contingent on the state’s ability to secure federal funding to help purchase and cover the costs of epinephrine.

This was an important part of the legislation for child care centers, many of which “are operating on very thin margins,” said Kimberly Early, senior director of public policy and advocacy at the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children.

“Obviously, they want to see children healthy and safe, but don’t always have the funding to cover all of those extra costs,” she said.

Training to spot allergy symptoms and when to use epinephrine

While child care providers are required by existing state law to be trained on how to respond to emergency situations in young children, including allergic reactions, the information is often folded into general new-hire training policies, Early said.

Elijah’s Law will build on that and provide child care providers with dedicated training on allergic reactions, including signs of anaphylaxis, she said. The professional association was an early supporter of the bill, which was sponsored by Marcell and state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna County.

“I think the training piece is really important, making sure that those in the classrooms know how to use the systems and know the signs,” Early said. “I mean, that goes hand in hand. You can’t just provide the tool without providing the education.”

The law takes effect in late April. Marcell said she hopes parents and families take comfort and reassurance in the new requirements.

“That first of all, EpiPens are available, but that there’s also training at that facility so that if they recognize any type of food allergy symptoms, that it can be handled,” she said. “Because when seconds matter, you want the people in that facility to be able to take care of any child, whether it’s someone who has an identified allergy … or if it’s a child that maybe they didn’t realize had food allergies until that particular incident.”