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Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, joined Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, to urge Americans to reject politicians who encourage contempt for their opponents, warning that increasingly hostile rhetoric is pushing the country further apart and contributing to political violence.

The governors from opposing parties appeared together Wednesday night at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center for a discussion about the First Amendment, free expression and how Americans can engage across political divisions.

“We have to stop incentivizing … incendiary political speech,” Shapiro told the audience. “We have to stop electing people that behave that way, and we have to stop allowing the discourse online to drive us further apart.”

“The First at 250” event was presented by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, in partnership with Disagree Better and the National Constitution Center. The New York Times journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro moderated the discussion.

Cox, who launched the Disagree Better initiative while serving as chair of the National Governors Association, said that conflict itself is not the central problem confronting the country. The Utah Republican compared the country’s political divisions to troubled relationships in which disagreement has given way to contempt.

“Conflict is neutral,” Cox said. “There’s unhealthy conflict and there’s healthy conflict, and conflict can be good. Conflict can build relationships [and] can make you stronger when you have these serious disagreements.”

But democracy cannot survive, he said, if Americans refuse to engage with people who vote differently. Cox cited research finding that more than one-third of Americans have lost a relationship over political differences, four times higher than just a decade ago.

Political violence and inflammatory rhetoric

The conversation came on the eve of the first anniversary of conservative personality Charlie Kirk’s assassination in Utah. Cox recalled the public address he delivered after the killing, in which he described the nation as broken and called for a rejection of political violence.

Cox said Shapiro advised him before that appearance to discard his prepared remarks and speak from the heart.

“I’m grateful for that advice,” Cox told the audience. “I took it and it was really important in that moment.”

Shapiro had confronted his own political violence in Pennsylvania through the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler County in 2024 and the arson attack on the Governor’s Residence the following year.

During Wednesday’s discussion, Shapiro said Americans should be “deeply concerned” about political violence and the rhetoric surrounding it.

“We all have a responsibility to not reward acts of political violence, not aggrandize them and not allow it to take deeper root in our nation,” Shapiro said. “Too oftentimes we have political leaders that will say things that go right up to a line of inciting violence.”

He said that social media platforms, campaign fundraising and political parties frequently reward politicians who use the angriest language.