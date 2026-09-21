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Pennsylvanians will face higher health insurance premiums this fall when they shop for 2027 coverage on Pennie, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Individual health plans for next year will see an average premium increase of nearly 16%. Plan prices for small businesses will rise by an average of 10%. The state Insurance Department finalized the insurance rate hikes on Friday.

“We understand that these rate increases are rough on Pennsylvania families and businesses, and we fought insurers for every savings we could reasonably assert,” Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said in a statement.

State insurance regulators say federal health care cuts to safety net programs, the loss of pandemic-era enhanced premium tax credits last year, and increased use of medical care and prescription drugs are driving up insurance costs in the commonwealth.

Already, more than 200,000 people have dropped health insurance coverage through Pennie since last year’s open enrollment period, when people faced sticker shock after Congress failed to extend boosted pandemic-era tax credits.

Many people have cited unaffordable premiums and have chosen to go uninsured instead.