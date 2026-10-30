In final push of Pennsylvania’s governor race, Stacy Garrity goes all in on skill games and raises millions from the industry
Bringing back the gambling machines found in bars and gas stations has emerged as a campaign focus for the Republican candidate.
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Pennsylvania’s long-running dispute over skill games resurfaced during the governor’s Oct. 7 debate. Incumbent Gov. Josh Shapiro defended his efforts to legalize the video slot-like machines found in bars, gas stations and corner stores as well as his proposal to tax them at a rate of 52%.
“I’ve been consistent on this issue for the last four years,” Shapiro said. “I would drive those dollars into the general fund and then use a core chunk of that to fund mass transit across Pennsylvania.”
His opponent, Republican state treasurer Stacy Garrity, agreed that the games should be legalized, but said she would only tax them at $500 per machine per month.
Capped at 50,000 games, Garrity said her tax would generate about $300 million in revenue to the state. For comparison, Shapiro’s plan would generate an estimated $2 billion.
The debate appeared to be the first time Garrity publicly unveiled her $500 flat rate tax plan, but the proposal is not new. Georgia-based Pace-O-Matic, one of the nation’s leading developers and operators of legal skill games, lobbied the Pennsylvania legislature for the same plan over the summer.
Since the debate, Garrity appears to have made the proposal a campaign focus. On Oct. 17, she led a rally to bring back the games in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, where supporters held campaign placards that read “Shapiro took your skill games, Stacy Garrity will bring them back.” A similar event was scheduled for Allentown, and Garrity has repeated her call for a flat rate during media appearances. Lawn signs have also appeared highlighting the issue.
Garrity also sent a letter to shop owners asking them to support her efforts to bring the games back and recorded a video with the same message.
“If I am elected Governor, I will call the legislature back to Harrisburg to take immediate action on Skill Games and ensure that they aren’t taxed out of existence,” she wrote in the letter.
Garrity has criticized Shapiro’s proposed tax rate for months, saying it would “shut down small businesses, pharmacies, taverns and [Veterans of Foreign Wars halls], while generating little real revenue.” However, as Election Day nears, her messaging appears to have shifted.
Craig Holman, a government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, a nonprofit accountability watchdog organization, said the timeline makes it appear as a “quid pro quo arrangement.”
“She has come out clearly endorsing the industry’s plan,” he said. “This is just a classic example of a candidate just bending over to the moneyed interests and hoping that money will buy the election.”
In an interview with WHYY News, Garrity denied that her position has anything to do with the donations.
“When the Supreme Court made the ruling on skill games, I came right out and said that I’m on the side of small businesses, VFWs, American Legions and fire halls,” she said. “They are the backbone of our communities. They give so much back to the community.”
Since the debate, skill games have been removed from locations across Pennsylvania after the state Supreme Court ruled they are illegal slot machines unless and until lawmakers in Harrisburg pass legislation permitting their use.
Gaming donations
Garrity’s debate declaration came during one of her biggest fundraising hauls, around 85% of which came from skill game operators.
Garrity received at least $4.5 million from skill-game interests during the latest fundraising period, donations that provided most of her campaign cash. The Pennsylvania Amusement and Music Machine Association, a trade group representing skill-game operators and other coin-operated entertainment businesses, contributed $2 million.
The Pennsylvania Amusement and Music Machine Association, an industry lobbying group, contributed $2 million. John Conley, owner of Pittsburgh-based Pinnacle Vending, personally gave another $2 million. Joseph Rocca, owner of Rite Touch Distribution, contributed $500,000. In May, Pace-O-Matic founder Michael Pace provided a flight valued at $33,500 as an in-kind contribution, separate from the $4.5 million.
In an email, Rocca said that Garrity was “honestly concerned about the private small guys, which are us.”
“All she needed was some money to run. We drummed up every penny we could to try to save our businesses,” he said. “Our only regret is that we don’t have any more money to give.”
Court documents identified Conley and his father as leaders of an alleged illegal gambling enterprise that paid nearly $100,000 in kickbacks to Rick Goodling, Pace-O-Matic’s former compliance director. Prosecutors alleged the payments bought protection from complaints about illegal machines. Neither Conley was charged in connection with that investigation, though Goodling later pleaded guilty to money laundering.
The elder Conley previously owned and operated Buffalo Skills Games Inc. and J.J. Amusement Inc. The two companies pleaded guilty to felony corrupt-organization charges involving the distribution of illegal gambling machines. They agreed to dissolve and forfeit $5 million in assets. Conley appeared in court representing the companies but was not personally charged. He was, however, convicted in a gambling and money-laundering case in 1995.
Deibler Brothers Novelty Co., a Schuylkill County gaming-machine business owned by Arthur and Donald Deibler and Joel Ney, was also linked to Goodling. In February, Deibler Brothers pleaded guilty to felony corrupt organizations for installing and operating illegal gambling devices across more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties. The company was sentenced to probation and ordered to forfeit $3 million in cash and assets, according to the state attorney general’s office.
WHYY News reached out to PAMMA, Pinnacle and Pace-O-Matic for comment but none responded by publication.
Shapiro’s contributions
Garrity said Shapiro wants to tax skill games at a higher rate because he is “in the pocket of casinos.” She pointed to Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, as one of Shapiro’s largest benefactors.
“Why does he want to tax them [skill games] at 52%? I can tell you why, because he knows they cannot exist at 52% because he doesn’t care about our small businesses and our veterans that frequent American Legions and VFWs,” she said. “He doesn’t care about our volunteer fire companies that are hanging on by a thread, and they use this money to upgrade their equipment.”
According to campaign finance reports, Rubin, whose company operates sports-betting and online-casino businesses, which are taxed at 54%, donated $146,000 to Shapiro between 2024 and 2025.
Rocca argued that Shapiro’s tax plan would end the industry, even if it’s less than what casinos are taxed.
“Our industry is not even in the same league as the casino industry,” he said. “If you want to end a specific industry, all you have to do is tax it to death.”
Shapiro also received $50,000 from Operators for Skill PAC, which is affiliated with Pace-O-Matic, in June.
Holman said that the new contributions may be too late to help her much in this election cycle, but the new money and new connections could help her later.
“This is unusual in the fact that it’s such a last-minute switch,” he said. “I don’t see this pulling off the election for her this time around, but she’s now become close buddies to the skill games industry and very wealthy interests within that industry, and she can continue to use that relationship for future elected offices.”
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include comments by Joseph Rocca.
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