Elections 2026

Pennsylvania 2026 election results

See full results from the 2026 midterm elections, including races for governor, the U.S. House and more.

''I Voted'' stickers are seen at a polling place on Aug. 4, 2026.

File: ''I Voted'' stickers are seen at a polling place on Aug. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

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Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 general election.

Statewide, voters will decide whether to reelect incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who faces challenger Stacy Garrity.

With more highly competitive races than any other state, Pennsylvania is expected to play a significant role in determining control of the U.S. House. All 435 seats are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats.

In the General Assembly, half of Pennsylvania’s 50 state Senate seats are on the ballot. Republicans control the Senate with a 27-23 majority. Republicans seek to maintain party control, but a few competitive districts may threaten the GOP’s narrow majority.

Meanwhile, all 203 state House district seats are also on the ballot. Democrats currently hold a two-seat majority.

Not sure which voting districts you live in? Pennsylvanians can find their U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts online based on their address.

WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, WHYY-FM and the WHYY App.

Governor

U.S. House

1st Congressional District

Counties: All of Bucks County and a sliver of Montgomery County

2nd Congressional District

Counties: All of Northeast Philadelphia and parts of North Philadelphia east of Broad Street, as well as portions of Philadelphia’s River Wards

3rd Congressional District

Municipalities: Parts of Philadelphia, including West Philadelphia, most of Center City and parts of North Philadelphia

4th Congressional District

Counties: Majority of Montgomery County; most of Berks County northeast of Reading

5th Congressional District

Counties: All of Delaware County, portions of Chester and Philadelphia counties

6th Congressional District

Counties: All of Chester County and southeastern Berks County, including the city of Reading

7th Congressional District

Counties: All of Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties; parts of Monroe County

8th Congressional District

Counties: All of Wayne, Pike and Lackawanna counties; portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties

9th Congressional District

Counties: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties, as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne and Lycoming counties

10th Congressional District

Counties: All of Dauphin County as well as parts of Cumberland County and York County

11th Congressional District

Counties: Lancaster County and portions of York County south and east of, but not including, the city of York

12th Congressional District

Counties: Much of Allegheny County, parts of Westmoreland County

13th Congressional District

Counties: All of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry counties; slivers of Cumberland and Somerset counties

14th Congressional District

Counties: All of Fayette, Greene and Washington counties; most of Indiana, Westmoreland and Somerset counties

15th Congressional District

Counties: All of Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union and Warren counties; parts of Indiana, Lycoming and Venango counties

16th Congressional District

Counties: Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties

17th Congressional District

Counties: Beaver County; parts of Allegheny County

State Legislature

Pa. state Senate

Interested in election results from a specific state Senate district? Select from the dropdown menu below.

Philadelphia County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Montgomery County

Pa. state House

Interested in election results from a specific state House district? Select from the dropdown menu below.

Philadelphia County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Montgomery County

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