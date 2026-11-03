Pennsylvania 2026 election results

Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 general election.

Statewide, voters will decide whether to reelect incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who faces challenger Stacy Garrity.

With more highly competitive races than any other state, Pennsylvania is expected to play a significant role in determining control of the U.S. House. All 435 seats are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats.

In the General Assembly, half of Pennsylvania’s 50 state Senate seats are on the ballot. Republicans control the Senate with a 27-23 majority. Republicans seek to maintain party control, but a few competitive districts may threaten the GOP’s narrow majority.

Meanwhile, all 203 state House district seats are also on the ballot. Democrats currently hold a two-seat majority.

Not sure which voting districts you live in? Pennsylvanians can find their U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts online based on their address.

WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, WHYY-FM and the WHYY App.