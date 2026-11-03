Pennsylvania 2026 election results
See full results from the 2026 midterm elections, including races for governor, the U.S. House and more.
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- Governor
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- Pa. state Senate
- Results by county: Philadelphia | Bucks | Chester | Delaware | Montgomery
- Pa. state House
- Results by county: Philadelphia | Bucks | Chester | Delaware | Montgomery
- Pa. state Senate
Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 general election.
Statewide, voters will decide whether to reelect incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who faces challenger Stacy Garrity.
With more highly competitive races than any other state, Pennsylvania is expected to play a significant role in determining control of the U.S. House. All 435 seats are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats.
In the General Assembly, half of Pennsylvania’s 50 state Senate seats are on the ballot. Republicans control the Senate with a 27-23 majority. Republicans seek to maintain party control, but a few competitive districts may threaten the GOP’s narrow majority.
Meanwhile, all 203 state House district seats are also on the ballot. Democrats currently hold a two-seat majority.
Not sure which voting districts you live in? Pennsylvanians can find their U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts online based on their address.
WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, WHYY-FM and the WHYY App.
1st Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Bucks County and a sliver of Montgomery County
2nd Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Northeast Philadelphia and parts of North Philadelphia east of Broad Street, as well as portions of Philadelphia’s River Wards
3rd Congressional DistrictMunicipalities: Parts of Philadelphia, including West Philadelphia, most of Center City and parts of North Philadelphia
4th Congressional DistrictCounties: Majority of Montgomery County; most of Berks County northeast of Reading
5th Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Delaware County, portions of Chester and Philadelphia counties
6th Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Chester County and southeastern Berks County, including the city of Reading
7th Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties; parts of Monroe County
8th Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Wayne, Pike and Lackawanna counties; portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties
9th Congressional DistrictCounties: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties, as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne and Lycoming counties
10th Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Dauphin County as well as parts of Cumberland County and York County
11th Congressional DistrictCounties: Lancaster County and portions of York County south and east of, but not including, the city of York
12th Congressional DistrictCounties: Much of Allegheny County, parts of Westmoreland County
13th Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry counties; slivers of Cumberland and Somerset counties
14th Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Fayette, Greene and Washington counties; most of Indiana, Westmoreland and Somerset counties
15th Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union and Warren counties; parts of Indiana, Lycoming and Venango counties
16th Congressional DistrictCounties: Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties
17th Congressional DistrictCounties: Beaver County; parts of Allegheny County
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