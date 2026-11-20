Will Philly-area Democrats be able to cram their legislative priorities into the big Democratic trifecta to-do list?
In addition to raising the minimum wage and codifying abortion rights, Democratic lawmakers in southeastern Pennsylvania have other goals they wish to accomplish.
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With control of the governor’s office, the state House and Senate — a once unimaginable trifecta — Pennsylvania’s Democrats will have some decisions to make come January.
Just what do they want to accomplish?
For starters, Gov. Josh Shapiro should have a legislature united behind his agenda of codifying abortion rights, funding mass transit and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Beyond that to-do list, Democratic lawmakers in southeastern Pennsylvania have their own legislative aspirations.
Among them is creating a single-payer health care system, establishing gun controls for people deemed a threat to themselves or others, lifting the statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse and legalizing recreational marijuana.
State Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, said that after realizing that Democrats had flipped control of the Senate he had an overwhelming sense that all things were possible after years of watching Democratic bills wither and die in Republican-controlled committees.
“It really felt like there was a liberation, not just of particular issues or items or pieces of legislation, but an entire political imagination that we for various reasons had not indulged,” he said. “We thought that it would have been fanciful or futile in some ways to really think through what we might be able to do and now I think we’re in the process of that. It is a continuous unfolding of that imaginative capability that we had suppressed.”
What could be ‘low-hanging fruit’ for Pa. Democrats?
Saval, who has served as the minority chair of the Senate’s Urban Affairs & Housing Committee, plans to take a more proactive role in pushing Pennsylvania towards building more housing and funding mass transit.
“I really want to advance issues that would ease constrictions on the supply of housing,” he said. He added that would include “enabling accessory dwelling units, transit-oriented development, reducing minimums around parking, around lot sizes so that we can build densely and build more the kind of housing that people demand and that the market demands and to reduce overall costs for people.”
In addition to fully funding the Whole-Home Repairs Program and advancing tenants rights measures, Saval believes there are things that can be acted on “right away.”
“There are a number of basic legislative items that we need to pass that have been low-hanging fruit for a long time,” said state Rep. Napoleon Nelson, D-Montgomery County. “There’s absolute attention to affordability that we will continue to address.”
Nelson pointed to raising the minimum wage and enacting paid family leave.
“We will certainly look to expand more of the funding that we are currently receiving from gaming to go to seniors who are really struggling,” Nelson said. “We’ve had a great record of expanding the property tax and rent rebate. I would not be surprised if we get further into some of that gaming revenue to disperse.”
He also wants the General Assembly to boost education funding and take a look at supporting extreme risk protection orders, which would empower law enforcement and household members to petition a court to block gun access to a person deemed a threat to themselves or others.
The state House has passed similar bills in recent years, none of which made it past the Republican-controlled state Senate. Nelson said the time is now for that — and more.
“We need folks who’ve lost or had a firearm stolen to be able to report that,” Nelson said. “They need to report those firearms and that needs to be state law. It is not right now, even though everyone thinks it should be.”
Nelson and state Rep. Heather Boyd, D-Delaware County, want legislators to revive efforts to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania, which could involve resurrecting a bill that passed the House in 2025 that would have permitted the sale of cannabis at state-owned stores.
“I’m open to a lot of plans,” Boyd said. “There’s no hill that I will die on, except for the fact that it’s regulated, safe and taxed.”
Boyd would also like to see the new Democratic majority explore open primaries and other electoral reform.
“I think there are many ways we can do it, but I personally have been interested in taking on the national popular vote,” Boyd said, referring to a movement to have states award their electoral college votes to whoever wins a majority of votes nationwide. “Once we saw those changes to enough states whose state governments have flipped, we could ultimately make sure that we can get to the national compact and I would love to see the national popular vote pass in Pennsylvania.”
State Sen. Tim Kearney, D-Delaware County, said that it would be “huge” if the legislature could lift the statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse lawsuits. A bill that would have allowed childhood sexual assault survivors to sue their abuser recently stalled in the state Senate after Republicans sought to string it together with a voter identification law.
“We need to make sure we make smart decisions about what we push and what we push first,” Kearney said.
Beyond the first 100 days
Although the Democrats appear to be in lockstep regarding the agenda for the first 100 days, a united path beyond that seems hazier. State Sen. Carolyn Comitta, D-Chester County, believes voters “delivered a mandate for change” that legislators must abide by, but added that Democrats must come to the realization that legislators won’t be able “to do everything, certainly not everything all at once.”
“The changes we can make are going to be significant,” Comitta said. “They’re going to make communities healthier, people healthier, energy bills lower, lives more affordable. We can do that. We can’t do it all.”
Kearney said the policy items that legislators choose to focus on should not have a negative effect on state spending.
“We don’t want to fall into that sort of trap about trying to fund things that we can’t really pay for,” Kearney said. “We have [had] a revenue issue in the state … And it’s been passed off as a spending problem when that’s really not the case.”
Saval believes Pennsylvania can solve its revenue issues by taxing the passive income of “big tech” and the rich, closing loopholes on wealthy businesses and individuals.
“Republican control has blocked a lot of the investments that we deserve as Pennsylvanians,” Saval said. “And one of the ways to make those investments is also to attack the system of wealth inequality and corruption that has left too many people struggling to survive while the wealthy get wealthier.”
With that revenue, Saval believes Pennsylvania could pay for a single-payer health care system and universal child care. He said he’s looking forward to having substantive debates about policy, because he said for the first time in a while, the public will have a “real stake” in Harrisburg.
“Rather than conditioning expectations in advance, we should also question our own presuppositions because they’re not really based on anything that we’ve experienced,” Saval said.
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