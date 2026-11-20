What could be ‘low-hanging fruit’ for Pa. Democrats?

Saval, who has served as the minority chair of the Senate’s Urban Affairs & Housing Committee, plans to take a more proactive role in pushing Pennsylvania towards building more housing and funding mass transit.

“I really want to advance issues that would ease constrictions on the supply of housing,” he said. He added that would include “enabling accessory dwelling units, transit-oriented development, reducing minimums around parking, around lot sizes so that we can build densely and build more the kind of housing that people demand and that the market demands and to reduce overall costs for people.”

In addition to fully funding the Whole-Home Repairs Program and advancing tenants rights measures, Saval believes there are things that can be acted on “right away.”

“There are a number of basic legislative items that we need to pass that have been low-hanging fruit for a long time,” said state Rep. Napoleon Nelson, D-Montgomery County. “There’s absolute attention to affordability that we will continue to address.”

Nelson pointed to raising the minimum wage and enacting paid family leave.

“We will certainly look to expand more of the funding that we are currently receiving from gaming to go to seniors who are really struggling,” Nelson said. “We’ve had a great record of expanding the property tax and rent rebate. I would not be surprised if we get further into some of that gaming revenue to disperse.”

He also wants the General Assembly to boost education funding and take a look at supporting extreme risk protection orders, which would empower law enforcement and household members to petition a court to block gun access to a person deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The state House has passed similar bills in recent years, none of which made it past the Republican-controlled state Senate. Nelson said the time is now for that — and more.

“We need folks who’ve lost or had a firearm stolen to be able to report that,” Nelson said. “They need to report those firearms and that needs to be state law. It is not right now, even though everyone thinks it should be.”

Nelson and state Rep. Heather Boyd, D-Delaware County, want legislators to revive efforts to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania, which could involve resurrecting a bill that passed the House in 2025 that would have permitted the sale of cannabis at state-owned stores.

“I’m open to a lot of plans,” Boyd said. “There’s no hill that I will die on, except for the fact that it’s regulated, safe and taxed.”

Boyd would also like to see the new Democratic majority explore open primaries and other electoral reform.

“I think there are many ways we can do it, but I personally have been interested in taking on the national popular vote,” Boyd said, referring to a movement to have states award their electoral college votes to whoever wins a majority of votes nationwide. “Once we saw those changes to enough states whose state governments have flipped, we could ultimately make sure that we can get to the national compact and I would love to see the national popular vote pass in Pennsylvania.”

State Sen. Tim Kearney, D-Delaware County, said that it would be “huge” if the legislature could lift the statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse lawsuits. A bill that would have allowed childhood sexual assault survivors to sue their abuser recently stalled in the state Senate after Republicans sought to string it together with a voter identification law.

“We need to make sure we make smart decisions about what we push and what we push first,” Kearney said.