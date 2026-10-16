Penn Wood High School suspends all athletics due to ‘culture and climate’ allegation

The William Penn School District has suspended all student athletics at Penn Wood High School, citing “an alleged incident that implicates culture and climate in athletics.”

Delaware County’s fourth-largest school district, in announcing the suspension Thursday night, said it had appointed an “outside investigator” to look into the allegations.

As of Friday morning, William Penn had not identified the nature of the incident that led to the suspension. According to the district, student-athletes will be allowed to share their experiences through a climate survey.

“We recognize that this pause is disappointing for students, families, coaches, and supporters,” the William Penn School District wrote Thursday in a statement to families. “Athletics provides meaningful opportunities for connection, growth, and teamwork, and we are committed to fostering a safe, respectful environment for every student.”