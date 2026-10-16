Penn Wood High School suspends all athletics due to ‘culture and climate’ allegation
The William Penn School District in Delaware County did not specify what occurred but appointed an “outside investigator” to look into the allegation.
The William Penn School District has suspended all student athletics at Penn Wood High School, citing “an alleged incident that implicates culture and climate in athletics.”
Delaware County’s fourth-largest school district, in announcing the suspension Thursday night, said it had appointed an “outside investigator” to look into the allegations.
As of Friday morning, William Penn had not identified the nature of the incident that led to the suspension. According to the district, student-athletes will be allowed to share their experiences through a climate survey.
“We recognize that this pause is disappointing for students, families, coaches, and supporters,” the William Penn School District wrote Thursday in a statement to families. “Athletics provides meaningful opportunities for connection, growth, and teamwork, and we are committed to fostering a safe, respectful environment for every student.”
The suspension comes on the heels of Cheltenham School District canceling its high school’s 2026 football season following a pair of alleged locker room hazing incidents in 2025. Four former Cheltenham High School football coaches and six student players were charged in the aftermath of a six-month-long grand jury investigation.
The William Penn School District serves about 4,500 students from the boroughs of Aldan, Colwyn, Darby, East Lansdowne, Lansdowne and Yeadon. In 2025, the chronically underfunded district threatened to eliminate its arts and athletics programs due to a budget crisis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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