Republican lawmakers seek to put PBS and NPR in the hot seat

A U.S. House subcommittee has called the chief executives of the nation’s two largest public broadcasters to Capitol Hill to testify on Wednesday, with an eye to wiping out the federal funding their institutions receive.

The two CEOs — PBS’s Paula Kerger and NPR’s Katherine Maher — appear in some ways to be a study in contrasts: Kerger, 68, worked her way up the ranks at New York City’s WNET public television before becoming the longest serving chief in PBS history.

Maher, 41, was a tech executive who took over NPR one year ago this week in what was her first job in journalism, though she has no direct role in the network’s newsroom. She almost immediately became engulfed in the uproar around an essay critical of the network by a veteran NPR editor and a subsequent dissection of her own past progressive political beliefs, posted online years before joining the network.

Even so, Kerger and Maher’s fates are tethered together, as they seek to maintain long-standing bipartisan support on Capitol Hill for funding public broadcasters around the country. President Trump’s allies have repeatedly assailed the two networks.

“This could be a perfect storm,” Kerger said in an interview. “That’s why this moment does feel different. It feels as if this is a time that we really do need to step up and make as clear a case as possible.”

The hearing, entitled “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable,” appears arranged more to score points than to find facts. It will be led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., whose subcommittee is named after Trump adviser Elon Musk’s budget-slashing DOGE initiative. She has accused the two networks of profound liberal bias.

“I want to hear why NPR and PBS think they should ever again receive a single cent from the American taxpayer,” Greene said in a statement ahead of the hearing. “These partisan, so-called ‘media’ stations dropped the ball on Hunter Biden’s laptop, down-played COVID-19 origins, and failed to properly report the Russian collusion hoax. Now, it is time for their CEOs to publicly explain this biased coverage.”