5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic changed us for good, for bad and forever

This story originally appeared on NPR.

As we mark five years on from the start of the coronavirus pandemic this month, life has changed for many people, in ways both mundane and profound.

Dr. Kurt Papenfus is someone NPR interviewed in 2020. The CEO of a small hospital in rural Colorado, Papenfus first took care of COVID patients, then he became one. He told us the story of driving himself to Denver — with an escort of sheriff’s deputies to make sure he made it — so he could get the intensive care he knew he needed for COVID pneumonia.

“The ‘rona beast is a very nasty beast,” he said back then. “It has a very mean temper. It loves a fight, and it loves to keep coming after you.”

Papenfus now praises the investment in research that, he believes, advanced science by decades in just a few years. Personally, he has struggled with the brain fog of long COVID, and he has learned a lesson about conserving his energy.

“COVID was a harsh reminder that, ‘Yeah, you better take care of yourself. If you can’t take care of yourself, how are you going to take care of other people?'” Papenfus says.

Here are five more examples of lessons we have learned and things COVID changed permanently, though it is not an exhaustive list:

1. Video calls made the room bigger, distances shorter.

Has this happened to you? You’re watching something on Netflix from, say, 2018. There’s a video conference call in the story line and it’s presented as something odd, cool, unusual.

The pandemic changed that for everyone.

Zoom and other video conference apps became a common part of business and personal life.

Despite the occasional frozen screen glitches and folks joining calls in their ratty pajamas, there are upsides.

Beth Hendrix, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Colorado, said the use of remote conferencing led her group to become truly statewide. It allowed more meaningful participation for folks from the eastern plains to the west side of Colorado, called the Western Slope.

Before, all their meetings were in person, which “kept folks outside of the metro from really taking part in leadership actions. So that is one positive thing.”

Michael Dougherty, Boulder County’s district attorney, saw a similar silver lining: Virtual court proceedings allowed a lot more people to take part.

“We also have victims who are scared to be in the same room as a defendant or his loved ones,” he said. “They now can attend court virtually without the defendant even knowing they’re there.”

2. Pandemic pups brought us two-legged friends, too.

Many people became pet owners for the first time during the pandemic. Grace Markley, from Denver, said one of the surprising and beautiful things of the crisis was “we ended up adopting a miniature bernedoodle.”

She met neighbors who also adopted pandemic dogs. They hung out outside, socialized over potlucks and happy hours, connected over the canines and formed what they called their Doodlefest. It became a regular gathering, a holiday card featuring poodle-mix doggos, and a group chat. “And to date there are 22 of us on the chat,” Markley said.

“This part of town is just alive with pandemic puppies. So that was something that was really special for us. And five years in, we are still going strong,” Markley said.