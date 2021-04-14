Pa. coronavirus update: Philly surpasses 1M doses

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philly clinics surpass one million doses this week as case numbers stabilize

Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city has surpassed the one million mark in vaccines administered at a press conference today.

“We administered the first vaccine in late December. And since then we have seen the city and our community health care partners come together like never before,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

On Monday April 19, all Philadelphians will be eligible for the vaccine.