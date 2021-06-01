COVID-19 Vaccines Coronavirus Pandemic

Pa. coronavirus update: Penn mandates vaccine for all staff, faculty, and doctoral trainees

People walk along University of Pennsylvania's campus in the spring

University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The University of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that all faculty, staff, and doctoral trainees must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1.

The university had already mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all students ahead of the fall semester, with certain religious or medical exemptions.

“We recognize that some individuals will choose not to obtain vaccines for medical and religious reasons, and some may choose not to disclose their vaccine status,” the release read. “Faculty, staff, and postdoctoral trainees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue to participate in daily symptom checks on PennOpen Pass and weekly Penn Cares screening testing, as well as to continue to wear masks indoors.”

The announcement comes ahead of the city’s planned June 2 lifting of all capacity restrictions.

