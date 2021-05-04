Pa. coronavirus update: New state vaccine hotline for residents with intellectual disabilities

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Updated: 12:30 p.m.

Pa. launches vaccine hotline for residents with intellectual disabilities

The state Department of Human Services has announced a specialized vaccine hotline for Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities or autism and their caregivers.

The effort comes on the heels of a Jefferson Health study that identified intellectual disability as the biggest risk factor for COVID-19 mortality, following age.

Officials are working with RiteAid to make the vaccine scheduling process as easy as possible.

Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities or autism or their caregivers can call 1-800-424-4345 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They’ll reach the Office of Developmental Programs, which will then figure out the most convenient RiteAid location for the caller and arrange transportation or onsite accommodations.

Acting Secretary Meg Snead said the hotline would serve anyone with a disability age 16 or older, regardless of their enrollment in any state programs.