Pennsylvania health officials on Tuesday ordered COVID-19 vaccine providers to spin up operations ahead of an expected federal booster shot approval.

The order means providers will have to ensure they have online and telephone appointment schemes, as well as walk-in services. They must also coordinate with aging and medical assistance organizations.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said the bottlenecks that slowed the initial rollout of vaccine have been overcome, with supply no longer being the issue.

“While we cannot begin administering booster shots until we have formal approval from and guidance from the CDC, we can assure you that first we have the vaccine available in Pennsylvania, and second providers are ready to start administering boosters as soon as we have the CDC guidance,” Beam said.