Mayor Kenney in quarantine at home after exposure to COVID despite negative test

Mayor Jim Kenney announced via Zoom from his home that he was self-isolating for two weeks after being exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Kenney said he was tested and came back negative but will remain in quarantine the full 14 days regardless.

COVID tests will often miss active infection when a person has been exposed too recently.

Kenney says his exposure is a reminder to remain vigilant.

“If you find yourself in a similar situation, exposed to someone who tests positive, do the right thing and self-quarantine and get yourself tested, because this pandemic unfortunately is far from over,” he said.